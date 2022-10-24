Injured shoulder? Try this simple exercise

The labrum is a ring of tissue that surrounds the base of the shoulder joint and can be injured and cause discomfort. The reasons can be several, among them, poor mobility in the internal rotation of this area of ​​the body.

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach), teaches us an exercise to relieve inflammation in the shoulder labrum. Specifically, we must lie on the floor face up. “We open the arm and, from there, we tilt the shoulder about 20 degrees. In this way, it will have less tension during rotation”, explains Téllez.

In this position, we have to flex the elbow 90 degrees and bring the hand in the direction of the navel. When we perform this movement, it is important to keep the back of the shoulder against the ground, there should be no gap.

By the time we reach maximum internal rotation, exhale three times and then lower the arm back to the ground. This exercise thus aims to increase the strength and mobility of the internal rotation of the shoulder, in addition to reducing the tension that may exist on the labrum.

