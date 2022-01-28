Injured whale stranded on the beach Athens, race to save it – World

Efforts are underway in Athens to rescue an injured young whale that ran aground on a beach in a suburb of the Greek capital, a fact that occurs very rarely in Athens. ERT state TV showed a veterinarian taking a blood sample from the mammal as it swayed in the waist-covering waters off Trocadero beach in the coastal suburb of Palio Faliro, wiggling its tail faintly. The coast guard keeps an eye on her from a nearby dinghy. Aimilia Drougas, an oceanographer at the Arion Cetacean Rescue Center, identified the mammal as a Cuvier’s beaked whale. The small whale has a muzzle wound and was spotted yesterday, a few kilometers south, in the suburb of Vouliagmeni. Arion Center personnel tried to take him out to sea, but the whale turned back. “She looks hurt from the footage … In these cases, it usually doesn’t end well,” Drosos Koutsoubas, professor of marine biology at the University of the Aegean, told Skai TV.