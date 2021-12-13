“Injured, who I recover! What happens in Brahim, on Tonali, Ibra and Giroud… ”- SOS Fanta

The Milan coach Stephen Pegs commented yesterday’s draw against Udinese. These are his words to journalists, as reported by Milannews.

MIDFIELD – “Why Bennacer-Bakayoko? It was the best choice for the conditions of the players and for the match we had to play. The problem is that Bakatoko didn’t have to stay between the lines, our midfielder didn’t have to receive there with his body facing the goal. We tried to build with Isma lowering himself between the two power plants, but he didn’t always succeed in a precise and fast way “.

GIROUD – “For Napoli the one closest to recovery is Giroud, let’s see the others. We will also have two days of rest, we will have a week to prepare for a match against a great opponent ”.

TONALS – “Can’t Milan do without him? No, Milan cannot do without their style of play. I don’t think there is an essential player in our game, but attention is needed in every play. We weren’t a team with so much quality and so much clarity “.

BRAHIM DIAZ – “It’s not his best time. He’s had his chances. If you score goals, you go up even in performance, he must find the best condition. By training as he is doing he will return to his levels “.

YOU CHANGE – “I’m fine even though the players didn’t help me in the first half. I made the three changes to have a faster and cleaner ball management and to have more one-on-one in the wing. Then in the end we looked for Zlatan a lot to find a draw and luckily we succeeded ”.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “Ibra always wants to score and help the team win. He tried until the end and found a good goal in the final ”.

