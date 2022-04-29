Injuries on Johnny Depp’s face: a constant during his marriage to Amber Heard

Malcolm Connolly, Johnny Depp’s bodyguard, testified in court today that he noticed “scratches and swelling” on the actor’s face during his honeymoon with Amber Heard, and watched him go from a “happy” and “candy” mood to a “calm” one as Amber became more “demanding.”

"Amber began to change. Amber started to get a little more feisty and demanding. I could see that Amber wanted to wear the pants in this relationship. That was pretty obvious," she stated.

Conolly assured that although he never saw a physical fight between them, he did notice “Injuries and scratches” on Depp’s face on several occasions. He also said that at first everything was going well, but as time went on things “began to change” and they started arguing more often.

“I could hear Amber screaming. She could hear screaming and crying and that they were fighting most of the time,” she said. “What I noticed immediately was that most of these marks were occurring on the left side of her face. There would be scratches on her neck. Maybe a swollen lip at the corner of hers, a bruise in her eye socket. She was becoming more regular. Not every week, but it was definitely happening,” she added.

He also said that Heard “could freeze in the blink of an eye” and that over time he witnessed Depp “become quieter” while Amber “began to sulk.”

After Connolly’s statement, the jury was shown a photo taken during Depp and Heard’s honeymoon in 2013. In the image, the actor is seen posing with his now ex-wife and three other people, with visible lesions and swelling on the face.

The court also heard testimony which revealed that Elon Musk covered almost half of his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard’s donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after she pledged to donate her multi-million dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Depp.

Until now, the actress he has only paid 1.3 million of the 3.5 million he promised the ACLU almost six years ago, and Musk’s money accounts for a large part.

The billionaire founder of Tesla, 50, donated $500,000 to the civil rights group on Heard’s behalf after the two began dating after Depp’s divorce in 2016.

The Aquaman star, 36, announced that he would donate the 7 million he received in his divorce settlement to two organizations when the couple’s legal separation ended.

ABC