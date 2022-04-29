Entertainment

Injuries on Johnny Depp’s face: a constant during his marriage to Amber Heard

Malcolm Connolly, Johnny Depp’s bodyguard, testified in court today that he noticed “scratches and swelling” on the actor’s face during his honeymoon with Amber Heard, and watched him go from a “happy” and “candy” mood to a “calm” one as Amber became more “demanding.”

“Amber began to change. Amber started to get a little more feisty and demanding. I could see that Amber wanted to wear the pants in this relationship. That was pretty obvious,” she stated.

Conolly assured that although he never saw a physical fight between them, he did notice “Injuries and scratches” on Depp’s face on several occasions. He also said that at first everything was going well, but as time went on things “began to change” and they started arguing more often.

