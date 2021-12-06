Injury Correa | L The OFFICIAL outcome of the exams

The result of the first instrumental examination to evaluate the conditions of Joaquin Correa, injured in the match against Roma, has been communicated

This morning’s medical bulletin at home is not good Inter. Following theinjury remedied by striker Joaquin Correa in the match against Roma the first instrumental tests were carried out which revealed a distraction of the flexor muscles of the left thigh. The injury will force the Argentine to a forced stop until the new year.

This is the official press release of the company published on the website: “Joaquín Correa underwent magnetic resonance imaging today at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano. The examination revealed muscle distraction in the left thigh flexors. The player will be re-evaluated next week ”.

