Injury De Vrij, Van Gaal: “Out of the question you play on Tuesday”

Now there is a lot of apprehension at home Inter . Because after the news of the return to the Pinetina from Sticks because he did not overcome the problem remedied in the derby, in the evening, after the match of Holland came the injury of de Vrij.

The player was replaced in the ninetieth, the coach sent De Ligt, the Juventus defender, onto the field in his place. At the end of the game, from what the Dutch media reported, he mainly referred to the next game, the one with Norway (for the orange the qualification is still at stake after the 2 to 2 with Montenegro). “Within two days we have to play against Norway and we have to prepare for it. We still have a chance. We are still in the best position. Stephan? I think it is out of the question that De Vrij will play on Tuesday»Said the coach, confirming the feeling that came from the field. Further updates are now awaited to understand the extent of the Nerazzurri defender’s injury. Inter, after the break, he has two very important commitments, Napoli (Sunday 21 at 18) and the return to San Siro against Shakhtar (Tuesday 24 at 18:45).