“Injury? I felt my face explode, I was struggling even to sleep. Drugs my myth. Worst defender? Romero and … Koulibaly”

Latest football news Napoli – Victor OsimhenNapoli striker, granted a long interview to Repubblica, of which we offer some excerpts:

Victor, yours was almost a boxer fracture.

“In fact, I immediately felt that my face had exploded. And as soon as I touched my left cheek I had no more sensitivity. I also had problems sleeping, if I turned on that side, it hurt. But I regained my strength, dragged by the I want to play and improve precisely on the head shots. I’m not the type to restrain my exuberance, never made calculations, on the contrary I always tried to get back on my feet immediately, without feeling sorry for myself. I jump, swerve, sprint. I’m not afraid of get hurt, and if I lose I get angry. I’m very sensitive about it, I don’t give up. ”

Osimhen talks about his myth

But his myth is Drogba.

“Yes, but not only as a footballer. I like the drivers. And he is and he was also off the pitch, where he counts the most. He’s the kind of personality I admire.”

The hardest thing for an African footballer arriving in Europe?

“For me it was the cold. I went to Wolfsburg and played on often icy fields. I was in pain, my toes were pinched, I couldn’t express myself. Mario Gomez helped me a lot with his advice. Then I had an operation on my shoulder. , things were not going well. I had auditions in Belgium, I was rejected, also because I had caught malaria. Then Charleroi, one year old, and Lille. If I ever doubted I could do it? No, I never even asked myself he asks, which continues to seem like a luxury to me. I felt obligations and responsibilities towards my family. And speaking of difficult childhoods, that’s enough. ”

Favorite Italian striker?

“Motionless. I find him extraordinary. And I admire him. He always comes out between the defenses, you don’t know how he has the ball between his feet, he is always there at the right time, maybe you don’t see him, yet here he is suddenly shooting at goal. easy, especially the goal. A true pirate. ”

The toughest defender?

“Romero, now at Tottenham. Every time he marked me he was faster than me, also skilled in anticipating me. And Koulibaly in training, who never lets me score. When my Nigeria was eliminated, I cheered Senegal.” .