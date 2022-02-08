“Injury? I recovered without feeling sorry for myself. I have to thank both Gattuso and Spalletti. Here’s what I think of Insigne at Toronto.”

Latest football news Napoli – “I’d like to win together: Napoli, Napoli and me. Sharing a journey. But for the Scudetto I have to be much more than an individual player. Then yes, it would give me satisfaction and I think it would be amazing for the city.” These are the words released by Victor Osimhen to today’s edition of Repubblica. Here are some passages highlighted by CalcioNapoli24.

Victor, yours was almost a boxer fracture.

“In fact, I immediately felt that my face had exploded. And as soon as I touched my left cheek I had no more sensitivity. I also had problems sleeping, if I turned on that side, it hurt. But I regained my strength, dragged by the I want to play and improve precisely on the head shots. I’m not the type to restrain my exuberance, never made calculations, on the contrary I always tried to get back on my feet immediately, without feeling sorry for myself. I jump, swerve, sprint. I’m not afraid of get hurt, and if I lose I get angry. I’m very sensitive about it, I don’t give up. “

Differences between Gattuso and Spalletti?

“They both helped me, I can and I just have to thank them.”

The toughest defender?

“Romero, now at Tottenham. Every time he marked me he was faster than me, also skilled in anticipating me. And Koulibaly in training, who never lets me score. When my Nigeria was eliminated, I cheered Senegal.” .

Only for what?

“No. Whenever you can do good with him there is no need to insist. At Napoli I have found very supportive companions. When there is a fundraiser or find money for an initiative he tells me: tell me, ask me, what can I do? He’s not the only one, Fabian Ruiz and Mertens are also always available “.

What do you think of Insigne’s choice?

“I think well. He is a man with a family, he will have evaluated, reasoned and chosen what is best for him. I am in a different situation, but I am not one of those who say: I never like him”.