“Injury? I thought it was a lighter thing “

“I thought it was something lighter. I actually realized I needed more rest days to recover“. Giorgio Chiellini thus speaks of the adductor problem which on Friday evening will keep him out of the decisive challenge against the Swiss . “We are a great group, we are good and the secret of the three-year period is that by changing the addends the result remained the same – he told Rai Sport – We will play a great game, I’m calm and peaceful. However, I will be here to stay close to the team, not for other reasons“.

Chiellini: “I’ll be close to my teammates”

“I have to forfeit due to a physical problem, but I will be close to my teammates for this important match that awaits us. I am calm, confident, it is the same feeling that the coach is giving us. I am sure that we will reach the global goal. All the national teams are in an emergency, all the teams have worked and have had less recovery. Switzerland also has many absences, but they all have them. It is an aspect that will need to be evaluated for the calendar, today it is unsustainable for those who play Champions and European cups. We hope to be heard and to find a solution that protects everyone. Without the most important players it is different“.