“Injury? I’m on the mend”

On the occasion of the presentation of the friendly match “All brothers”, a charity event scheduled for Sunday 21 November at 2.30 pm at the Formello Training Center and which will have as protagonists the World Rom Organization and the “Squadra del Papa”, Ciro Immobile gave important news on his physical condition. The captain of the Lazio, who left Coverciano with a calf injury and was forced to miss the two matches of the national team against Switzerland and Northern Ireland, is trying to speed up recovery times to be on the field as soon as possible. Sarri’s number 17 confided to Marco Tardelli, also present at the presentation: “I’m on the mend. Unfortunately I had this small calf injury. We waited for the edema to fade to perform the tests.” Then on the national team: “This misstep was not needed. It will not be easy to play the World Cup in March by thinking back to what happened in 2017”. The attacker from Campania is training separately in the Formello gym to try to get rid of the physical problem 100%. His recovery for Saturday’s match against Juventus seemed unlikely, but now Ciro has opened a crack. Who knows if the most prolific scorer in the history of Lazio may not be ready from the first minute in the match against the bianconeri.