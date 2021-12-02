Injury Kjaer, Milan catches the substitute in the Premier League

Milan seem ready to intervene on the market after Simon Kjaer’s injury. The latest idea would come from England.

New problem in the house Milan after yesterday’s match against Genoa. The injuries they continue to cut down Stefano Pioli’s squad and this time they put the Rossoneri defense in difficulty.

The stop of Simon Kjaer, who stopped already in the first half of Marassi’s race, worries Pioli’s team a lot. The problem is related to the knee left and therefore risks being a rather long and difficult hospitalization.

For this reason, the Milan management immediately took action to try to replace Kjaer, at least momentarily. The Dane needs a substitute for the next few months, should his injury prove serious.

The new stopper can come from Everton

In the coming weeks, numerous names and profiles will probably come out alongside the Milan to flesh out the defense as early as January. The latest idea proposed by the Spanish newspaper AS leads directly to England.

The Rossoneri executives would have inquired about Yerry Mina. A name already known in the AC Milan news, because it was looked for some time ago when he was a budding young talent who exploded with his Colombia during the 2018 World Cup.

Mina plays inEverton and he too is returning from injury. But it would have all the features to replace Kjaer: physical strength, technical quality and by now an important international experience, given the past between La Liga and the Premier League.

The player would not fit into the plans Rafa Benitez in the ranks of Everton. So in January, after the actual return to the field, he could change the air, even with easier transfer formulas. AC Milan could thus try to take him on loan with right of redemption, as did with Tomori a year ago.

Yerry Mina, born in 1994, is considered a very reliable defender on high balls. He would also be the second Colombian with the task of making Milan’s defense safer, after his compatriot’s past Cristian Zapata between 2012 and 2019.