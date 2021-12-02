Sports

Injury Kjaer, we must operate: news from Milan

Simon Kjaer has to operate. This is the result of the exams he underwent this Thursday morning due to the injury after just 40 seconds of play in Genoa-Milan. The Danish defender, who had injured his left knee in an attempt to stop Cambiaso’s counterattack and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher, presented himself on crutches at the Columbus clinic in Milan (as shown in the video for which we thank MilanNews), where it was subjected to further investigations.

Ligament involvement, operation required

The resonance and specialist evaluation to which the Danish defender underwent showed ligament damage, due to which Kjaer will be forced to operate under arthroscopy. The intervention will be carried out on Friday. Kjaer played with Milan this season 14 matches between the championship and the Champions League, only missed three games (against Venice, Atletico Madrid and Spezia) in late September due to a muscle injury.

