Injury Osimhen, risk of insult for Napoli: if he recovers within a month he will also go to the Africa Cup

Naples football – When will Osimhen return to the field? Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport does not focus on recovery times but at the same time speaks of a month if ultra-light titanium plates were applied to the attacker. In this case, he could also then be called up for the Africa Cup and for Napoli it would be a double joke.

“Yes, because in addition to the damage, De Laurentiis’s club risks insult, because the African Cup is scheduled for January. In short, even if the assessments will be made in the next few days – after the surgery, where they can also of ultra-light titanium plates – there is the possibility that Osimhen will recover just in time to reach Nigeria. So it would mean for Spalletti to have said goodbye to Victor at San Siro, seeing him again only in February. And who knows where Napoli will be in that At the same time, however, if the recovery of the center forward turns out to be more complex and longer than a month, the player may not even leave for the African Cup – call-ups at the end of the calendar year – and at that point recover earlier for the club . Hypothesis, at the moment “