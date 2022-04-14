Inma, tired of girls testing her if they are lesbians: “Sometimes I feel like an experiment”

Last show of the week on ‘First Dates‘, than to rest during the Holy Week, but on Monday to return celebrating its sixth anniversary. Before all this, this Wednesday Charles Sovereign opened the restaurant to five new couples, who come to find their better half.

One of the most entertaining dates was the one formed by Inma and Natalia. The first arrived eagerly “Although dressed as an uncle, I am a woman above all”. When asked if she had had many relationships, she answered that she had not had stable relationships and justified it with a “for what to see”. I was looking for a “sincere” girl who knew what she wanted. For her part, Natalie Yes, he had had a partner for many years and as a result he had two children, but since then he had not been able to fall in love again.

Inma tired of women who became bisexual after a lifetime with men

Inma’s face when she saw her enter the restaurant of ‘First Dates’ it was a poem: “I don’t like female rappers, it’s not my style,” he argued. He said this because Natalie I have dreadlocks Conversely, she liked masculine women, but she seemed to him too much. As they sat down at the table, a subject came up that bothered Inma. And it is that the date of her explained that all her life she had been with men, she was even married and had children with him, and that he had only had a “mini experience” with a woman, although he felt “comfortable with people of the same sex.”

Inma wanted Natalia to have things clear regarding her sexual orientation

His partner tonight did not like this. “I am very tired of that type of woman who has been with men all her life and now he wants to be with women. I sometimes i feel like an experimentthis is not like trying an apple, I have feelings”. She was very honest with her and told Natalia that “first she had to have things clear”, referring to her sexual orientation. imma how is he now “polyamory and all that” could not be trusted.

It was very funny when Inma described his former partners in the restaurant of ‘First Dates’: “All my ex-partners were cute, I was with a girl from Malaga like Angelina Jolie and another who had the features of Charlize Theron”, commented Anecdotal was also that Natalia did not know where she was Lrida. “I don’t even know where he is.”

Although they were not their prototypes, they were comfortable. When making the decision to have another date, Natalie he said yes; although at first he was not her type, in the end he liked her. But imma I did not think the same and declined to have a second date. “I will not have it, I see you as the type of friend”. And each one went by her side.