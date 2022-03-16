Inmates in CDMX participate in the Spring 2022 Mental Health and Well-being Conference

The Undersecretary of the Penitentiary System of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City held the Spring 2022 Mental Health and Well-being Conference, called “Celebrate Life”.

The action that took place this Monday included various multidisciplinary activities in the prisons of the capital, among which workshops on anger control and preservation of life, as well as meditation and relaxation, stand out.

This program is signed within the framework of the Mechanism for the Prevention, Detection and Attention of Self-injurious Behaviors in Persons Deprived of Liberty, published in 2018.

The day of activities will last until March 25, which is estimated to benefit at least 3,000 people deprived of liberty in Mexico City.

Institutions such as the Secretariat for Women, the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) and the Ibero-American University, as well as non-governmental organizations such as the Mexican Association of Legal Psychology and Criminal Law participate. (AMPJYDP), the Trans Collective for the freedom to be and decide, and the Light Project.

The objective, according to the authorities, is to encourage people in prison to become aware of the actions that they can assertively carry out to access a better standard of living.

The workshops “A better decision, a better story” stand out, given at the Women’s Center for Social Reintegration of Santa Martha, as well as a Rally of knowledge on these issues; “Anxiety, depression and anger”, taught at the Penitentiary; “Meditation Techniques”, at the Men’s Center for Psychosocial Reintegration (Cevarepsi); “Identifying and naming my emotions”, at the Tepepan Women’s Center for Social Reintegration; “Conflict resolution”, in the Oriente Men’s Preventive Prison; also “Breathe and relax your mind”, in all penitentiary centers.

*bb