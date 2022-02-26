Innate immune system: for scientists it is the key to perfecting COVID vaccines

Scientists investigate the multitude of factors that help determine the effectiveness of vaccines at the individual level (Getty)

In the last two decades, the world has experienced a considerable number of outbreaks of diseases due to viral infections, such as yellow fever, dengue, Ebola, Zika, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome and the novel ongoing severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2. This pandemic has highlighted just how disruptive sustained outbreaks of infectious disease can be in society. Given the unpredictability of when the next pandemic will emerge, strengthening the ability to rapidly respond to any infectious disease threat is a global priority.

In what may be one of the most impressive achievements in modern medicine, multiple effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were developed in less than 12 months after the initial outbreak.. As of February 2022, ten coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines are approved for full or emergency use authorization by the World Health Organization. These approved vaccines span four distinct vaccine platforms, providing an additional layer of diversity in potential responses.

A group of scientists from Advanced Pathology Research Unit of the Department of Pathology and Medical Laboratory at Emory University in Atlanta, just published in the scientific journal Nature an extensive discussion on how to understand the heterogeneity of responses to vaccines.

vaccinations Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech they use mRNA to produce antigens after vaccination. Vaccines of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca different replication-incompetent adenoviral vectors are used to deliver the antigen. the platforms Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVac use β-propiolactone inactivated virus to promote immunogenicity. Protein subunit-based platforms are in advanced stages of development, with one approved for emergency use authorization in Indonesia (Novax 8). Approved vaccines have efficacy rates of ~50% to 95%, with Moderna and Pfizer showing the highest short-term efficacy rates.

Jeffrey Tomalka, a specialist at the University and first author of the research, explained that “although our understanding of the role of the microbiome and the metabolome in the modulation of immune function and response to the vaccine has improved substantially in recent years, these findings they have not yet been translated into the clinical setting to improve vaccine modalities. With With a deeper understanding of the multitude of factors that contribute to determining the efficacy of vaccines at the individual level, one can begin to design strategies that mitigate heterogeneity in responses and enhance the efficacy of vaccines at the population level. ”. Some of these are neat and potentially easy solutions, others are less so and will require the combined ingenuity of the biomedical research community.

For specialists, there are at least two issues that could be prioritized in the development of vaccines: understand why elderly and/or immunosuppressed people often show a poor response to vaccines and unravel how environmental factors (including the microbiome and its metabolites) shape these responses.

There is substantial evidence that immunocompromised individuals exhibit diminished responses to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. For example, people with diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus show lower seroconversion and antibody responses to vaccines. This is due, at least in part, to the effects of the use of immunosuppressive drugs.

Cancer patients are another group showing less effective vaccine responses to SARS-CoV-2. As with autoimmune diseases, reduced seroconversion rates and antibody responses are commonly associated with the use of anticancer therapies.

Immunocompromised people, due to being on pharmacological treatments for other diseases, exhibit diminished responses to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Following this same theme, patients receiving organ transplants, who need to take immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection, also have reduced antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

“Immunosuppressive drugs not only act directly on T cells and B cells, but also suppress the activity of innate immune cellswhich dampens even more the induction of the responses of T and B cells -indicated the specialist-. The greatest challenge facing all of these vulnerable populations is that treatments that reduce efficacy are necessary for quality of life and, in many cases, survival. Simply removing people from these therapies is not a viable option.”

Targeting the innate immune system as a means of improving SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficacy is a promising avenue of research, the specialists concluded. . “Targeting conserved innate pathways upstream of adaptive immunity could prove to be an efficient and scalable way to generate improved vaccines,” Tomalka continued. To further define the complex impact of innate signaling on adaptive immunity and vaccine efficacy, well-informed controlled clinical studies of potential vaccine adjuvants are needed.”

As indicated in the document, this time provided “effective options, the field can afford to slow down and begin the hard work of determining how host environmental factors, different adjuvants, and different vaccine platforms compare.””. Recent efforts to improve this type of comparative vaccine research are advancing the field, but experts still say “we’re catching up.”

“If we are ever to achieve the goal of a vaccine that protects an overwhelming majority of the human population against existing and yet to emerge variants, we must get ahead of SARS-CoV-2 instead of chasing it.”, Tomalka pointed out.

The specialists agree that “if the factors discussed in this perspective and specifically their impact on innate immunity are not taken into account when evaluating the efficacy of vaccines, it could generate disparate results in health care that could substantially impact the vulnerable and/or underserved populations.

Ensuring that effective vaccines are given to everyone, regardless of age, pre-existing conditions, biological sex, ethnicity, or geographic location is the only way to contain and potentially eliminate SARS-CoV-2. “ Studying innate immunity as part of a holistic approach that integrates all the components that can affect vaccine responses is one pathway to developing a more universal and effective vaccine to help end this deadly pandemic. ”, the researchers concluded.

