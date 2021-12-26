Innerhofer 3rd at 0.37 from Kilde. 4th Dominik Paris with braking in the final – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.59: The Swiss Odermatt, World Cup leader, loses an enormous amount in the final stretch. He is 14th at 1 ″ 71 from the head

11.58: The Swiss Feuz had approached before the last stretch but, like Parsi, loses a lot in the final stretch and closes at 1 ″ 09 from Kilde, ninth

11.57: 4 tenths of delay in the intermediate for Feuz

11.57: the Austrian Hemetsberger completely loses the line in the final and closes 17th at 3 “55 from the head. Now Feuz

11.56: The impression is that the track is speeding up at the top. Hemetsberger is also on Kilde’s times, with 6 cents in the intermediate

11.55: The German Sander also did well, who was at the top of Kilde’s times and closes in sixth place with a 1 ″ 03 delay from the Norwegian, behind the Azzurri

11.56: The Swiss Hintermann is good at limiting the damage in the final, where he lost but not like those who preceded him. He is second at 28 cents from Kilde, ahead of the two Azzurri

11.55: Hintermann has 45 cents advantage in the intermediate

11.53: They all go pretty hard on top and lose a lot in the second part. The German Baumann also closes eleventh at 1 ″ 74 from Kilde

11.52: After an excellent first part of the race, the French Bailet also loses in the final and closes in tenth place with 1 ″ 70 delay

11.51: Bailet has 6 hundredths of delay in the intermediate

11.50: Matthyas Mayer, like his national team mates, also scores a good intermediate, then loses ground in the second part, closing at 89 cents, fourth, behind Paris

11.49: Very cautious test of the winner of Val Gardaena, the American Bennett who accumulates a delay of 3 ″ 18 and is 11th

11.48: The Austrian Kriechmayr, one of the most anticipated, also makes some mistakes in the second part of the race and closes with a delay of 2 ″ 36, he is tenth after a very good first part

11.47: 11 cents advantage for Kriechmayr in the intermediate

11.46: The American Ganong continues to lose and closes at 1 ″ 90 in ninth place

11.46: Ganong has 6 tenths of delay in the intermediate

11.45: An error immediately after the intermediate is expensive for the Austrian Franz who loses a lot in the second part and is eighth at 1 ″ 66

11.45: Franz is 29 cents late in the intermediate

11.44: A real test that of the Swiss Janka who, without pushing, accumulates a delay of 5 “61 and is eighth

11.43: The Austrian Striedinger accumulates a delay of 1 ″ 52 and enters seventh and last position

11.42: he loses something in the final but still the blue Innerhofer enters second place who closes at 37 cents from Kilde, detachment matured in the last part

11.41: Innerhofer has 3 hundredths of delay in the intermediate

11.40: It’s a scary Kilde! In the final the Norwegian makes the difference and ends with 58 cents of advantage. From the intermediate down the Scandinavian has trimmed a second to Paris

11.39: Paris has brushed up. Kilde is also 45 cents late from the blue to the intermediate

11.38: The Swiss Kryenbuehl gains something in the final but is fourth at 74 cents from the blue

11.37: Kryenbuehl is 64 cents late in the intermediate

11.36: The French Clarey also certifies the paris braking in the final and finishes second at 52 cents, gaining 3 tenths in the last section

11.34: Clarey is 83 cents late in the intermediate

11.34: the American Cochran-Siegle recovers 4 tenths in the final stretch who had even managed to be a second late and is second at 63 cents from Paris

11.33: 59 hundredths of a delay for Cochran-Siegle in the intermediate

11.32: Dominik Paris’s time is 1’57 ″ 67. Now it’s up to Cochran-Siegle and we will immediately understand if the blue has pressed on the accelerator

11.29: The last trailblazer is coming down, Dominik Paris is ready to take off

11.26: This is the startlist of the first test of the downhill in Bormio:

1 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

2 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

3 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

4 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

5 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

6 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol

7 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

8 511313 JANKA Carlo 1986 SUI Rossignol

9 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

10 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

11 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

12 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

13 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

14 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

15 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

16 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

17 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

18 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

19 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

20 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

21 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

22 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

23 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

24 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

25 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

26 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

27 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

28 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

29 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

30 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

31 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

32 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic

33 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

34 511981 WEBER Ralph 1993 SUI Head

35 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica

36 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

37 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

38 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

39 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

40 6190006 SCHULLER Victor 1995 FRA Head

41 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head

42 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

43 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

44 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

45 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LIE Fischer

46 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

47 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

48 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

49 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

50 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

51 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT Fischer

52 512281 ROESTI Lars 1998 SUI Rossignol

53 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

54 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

55 54538 RIESER Stefan 1999 AUT Atomic

56 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

57 6292783 MOLTENI Nicolo 1998 ITA Head

58 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon

59 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head

60 6190726 FRESQUET Adrien 1999 FRA Head

61 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

62 6190687 LORIOT Florian 1998 FRA Rossignol

63 6293831 FRANZONI Giovanni 2001 ITA Rossignol

64 194873 SARRAZIN Cyprien 1994 FRA Rossignol

65 6293164 FRANZOSO Matteo 1999 ITA Atomic

11.23: 41 the gates of the Stelvio, 1010 meters of altitude, temperature of -2 ° at the finish, sunny day in Valtellina

11.20: Other dangers come from the holder of the crystal globe Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayer, reigning World Champion between the wide doors, while the outsiders could be the Americans Bennett, winner in Val Gardena and Cochran-Siegle.

11.17: Paris will have to contend with a host of rivals led by Matthias Mayer, the fittest man in the lot and World Cup leader together with the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

11.13: Dominik Paris will be the first to get off the Stelvio where he has already achieved six career victories. These are the bibs of the other Azzurri at the start: Christof Innerhofer with 6, Matteo Marsaglia with 22, Mattia Casse with 24, Guglielmo Bosca with 48, Pietro Zazzi with 61, Giovanni Franzoni with 63, Matteo Franzoso with 65, last to go down

11.09: The goal of the blue is to get to the top of form next February and that of Bormio is an important step of the season for the Merano specialist who needs to find a podium result.

11.06: The first of two tests of the Italian downhill starts with a great favorite who responds to the name of Dominik Paris

11.03: The downhill scheduled for Tuesday 28th is the first of three races scheduled on the Stelvio, which will host as many SuperGs in the following two days

11.00: Hello and welcome to the live broadcast of the first test of the men’s downhill race in Bormio valid for the 2021-2022 Men’s Alpine Ski World Cup

Photo: Lapresse