Innerhofer best time, the complete classification – OA Sport

We close our live here and thank you for following us.

14.00 The complete classification of the first round:

1 2 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA 2: 30.84 Rossignol

2 29 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI 2: 30.91 0.07 1.98 Fischer

3 7 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI 2: 30.98 0.14 3.96 Head

4 13 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT 2: 31.58 0.74 20.85 Head

5 5 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 JER 2: 31.63 0.79 22.25 Salomon

6 8 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA 2: 31.67 0.83 23.37 Head

7 15 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT 2: 31.88 1.04 29.24 Fischer

8 10 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI 2: 32.16 1.32 37.04 Atomic

9 21 511313 JANKA Carlo 1986 SUI 2: 32.25 1.41 39.54 Rossignol

10 1 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR 2: 32.27 1.43 40.10 Atomic

11 9 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA 2: 32.36 1.52 42.60 Nordica

12 14 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA 2: 32.55 1.71 47.86 Fischer

13 3 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA 2: 32.62 1.78 49.80 Head

14 36 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA 2: 32.70 1.86 52.01 Salomon

15 53 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT 2: 33.07 2.23 62.21 Head

16 16 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA 2: 33.18 2.34 65.23 Atomic

17 30 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA 2: 33.19 2.35 65.50 Salomon

18 49 511847 HANDS Nils 1992 SUI 2: 33.29 2.45 68.25 Stoeckli

19 54 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI 2: 33.49 2.65 73.72 Head

20 32 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR 2: 33.50 2.66 73.99 Atomic

21 35 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA 2: 33.60 2.76 76.73 Fischer

22 23 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO 2: 33.66 2.82 78.36 Stoeckli

23 42 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER 2: 33.83 2.99 83.00 Head

24 24 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA 2: 33.88 3.04 84.36 Head

25 48 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO 2: 33.89 3.05 84.63 Atomic

26 25 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO 2: 33.98 3.14 87.07 Salomon

27 41 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT 2: 34.02 3.18 88.16 Salomon

28 20 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER 2: 34.07 3.23 89.52 Atomic

29 51 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN 2: 34.18 3.34 92.50 Head

30 46 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA 2: 34.19 3.35 92.77 Head

31 34 6290985 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA 2: 34.20 3.36 93.04 Head

32 18 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT 2: 34.26 3.42 94.67 Fischer

33 45 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN 2: 34.30 3.46 95.75 Head

33 6 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA 2: 34.30 3.46 95.75 Salomon

35 26 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER 2: 34.31 3.47 96.02 Head

36 27 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI 2: 34.41 3.57 98.72 Fischer

37 22 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA 2: 34.45 3.61 99.80 Head

37 4 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA 2: 34.45 3.61 99.80 Fischer

39 33 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI 2: 34.71 3.87 106.81 Head

40 17 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT 2: 34.76 3.92 108.16 Salomon

41 43 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN 2: 34.89 4.05 111.65 Atomic

42 39 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN 2: 34.97 4.13 113.80 Atomic

43 38 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA 2: 35.38 4.54 124.76 Head

44 44 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA 2: 35.46 4.62 126.90 Atomic

45 19 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI 2: 35.54 4.70 129.03 Stoeckli

46 28 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT 2: 35.59 4.75 130.36 Atomic

47 31 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA 2: 35.63 4.79 131.42 Rossignol

48 12 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER 2: 35.73 4.89 134.08 Head

49 37 104537 ALEXANDER Cameron 1997 CAN 2: 36.00 5.16 141.24 Rossignol

50 47 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA 2: 36.04 5.20 142.30 Fischer

51 50 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT 2: 36.18 5.34 146.00 Fischer

52 52 54538 RIESER Stefan 1999 AUT 2: 36.68 5.84 159.16 Atomic

53 40 291318 TONETTI Riccardo 1989 ITA 2: 36.71 5.87 159.94 Blizzard

54 56 6293831 FRANZONI Giovanni 2001 ITA 2: 37.04 6.20 168.58 Rossignol

55 55 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA 2: 45.01 14.17 366.68 Salomon

13.58: Very high times for Pietro Zazzi and Giovanni Franzoni, who stop in the last positions of the ranking.

13.47: Guglielmo Bosca closes at 3.35 from Innerhofer. Two Italians are still missing: Pietro Zazzi and Giovanni Franzoni.

13.32: Riccardo Tonetti is last at 5.87 from Innerhofer.

13.23: 57 athletes are competing. We will give updates on the next Azzurri and on possible entries in the high ranking positions. In rehearsals, surprises are always present.

13.21: Emanuele Buzzi also fell with a delay of 3.36 from Innerhofer.

13.18: The first thirty have gone down. The lead is always Christof Innerhofer with 7 cents ahead of the Swiss Stefan Rogentin and 14 over the other Swiss Beat Feuz. Dominik Paris is currently eleventh at 1.52 from his compatriot.

13.14: Excellent performance of the Swiss Stefan Rogentin, who is second only 7 cents from Innerhofer.

13.08: Mattia Casse, who focuses above all on the super-G, closes fifteenth at 3.04 from Innerhofer.

13.04: Carlo Janka is eighth at 1.41 from Innerhofer.

12.59: The first twenty have fallen. Christof Innerhofer set the best time (2’30 ”84), ahead of the Swiss Beat Feuz by 14 cents and the Austrian Matthias Mayer by 74. Ninth Dominik Paris (+1.52).

12.58: In the latest descents the gaps are very high. Daniel Hemetsberger (+3.42) and even Marco Odermatt close to five seconds (+4.70).

12.55: Fifteenth place for the Austrian Otmar Striedinger almost four seconds behind Innerhofer.

12.52: The Austrian Max Franz is sixth at 1.04 from the top. Tenth place instead for the American Bryce Bennett (+1.71).

12.50: Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr did not start, while compatriot Matthias Mayer, one of the favorites, finished in third position at 74 cents from Innerhofer.

12.48: Fifth place for the Swiss Niels Hintermann, who accuses a delay of 1.32 from the top. The top ten fell and Christof Innerhofer is still in the lead with 14 cents ahead of Beat Feuz.

12.47: Interlocutory test for Dominik Paris, who is sixth at 1.52 from Innerhofer.

12.45: Fourth place at 83 cents for the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Dominik Paris is already on the track.

12.43: The Swiss Beat Feuz recovers almost six tenths in the last intermediate at Innerhofer and is second at 14 cents from the blue, who nevertheless performed an excellent first test.

12.40: The German Romed Baumann is placed in second position at 79 cents from Innerhofer.

12.38: A first test without any expectations for Marsaglia, who ends more than three seconds behind his compatriot (+3.61).

12.37: High delay also for the French Johan Clarey, who accuses 1.78 from Innerhofer. Now it’s up to Marsaglia.

12.34: Innerhofer clearly takes the lead with over a second advantage (+1.43) over the Norwegian, who probably saved his energy in view of the next tests and races.

12.33: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde closes his test with a time of 2’32 ”27. Now it’s up to Christof Innerhofer.

12.30: Kilde party!

12.28: With the number one, one of the possible protagonists will start immediately, the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

12.23: Number one favorite the Swiss Beat Feuz and immediately after the Austrian troops and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Clearly this first test will only provide some indications and some surprises can also be expected.

12.19: In Italy, obviously the spotlights are on Dominik Paris, even if the South Tyrolean does not have an excellent feeling with the Swiss track, having obtained only one podium in his career, finishing second in 2020. It is a track that Paris does not like very much and therefore it will already be important to warm up the engines from tomorrow, even if many athletes will decide to put their foot up and not try too hard, also given the length of the track

12.15: The startlist of the first test of the descent of Wengen

1 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

2 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol

3 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

4 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

5 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

6 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

7 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

8 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

9 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

10 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

11 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

12 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

13 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

14 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

15 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

16 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

17 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

18 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

19 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

20 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

21 511313 JANKA Carlo 1986 SUI Rossignol

22 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

23 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

24 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

25 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

26 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

27 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

28 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

29 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

30 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

31 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

32 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic

33 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

34 6290985 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA Head

35 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

36 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA Salomon

37 104537 ALEXANDER Cameron 1997 CAN Rossignol

38 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

39 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

40 291318 TONETTI Riccardo 1989 ITA Blizzard

41 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

42 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

43 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

44 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

45 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

46 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

47 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

48 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

49 511847 HANDS Nils 1992 ON Stoeckli

50 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT Fischer

51 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

52 54538 RIESER Stefan 1999 AUT Atomic

53 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

54 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head

55 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

56 6293831 FRANZONI Giovanni 2001 ITA Rossignol

57 194873 SARRAZIN Cyprien 1994 FRA Rossignol

The program of the Wengen races

Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first trial of the Wengen downhill, valid for the men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. The program begins on the legendary Lauberhorn, which will experience a very long weekend with two descents, a super-G and a slalom in the program.

Good indications are also expected from Christof Innerhofer, the last to win at Wengen in the now distant 2013. Attention also to a Matteo Marsaglia who proved to be in good shape and to a Mattia Casse, who will have the super-G as his real goal.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the first trial of the Wengen downhill, valid for the men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. It starts at 12.30. Have fun!

