Innocenti Lies, everything you don’t know about the film with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz!

Tonight on the tv8 channel starting from 21:30 back to programming Innocent Lies, romantic action comedy directed by James Mangold and performed by Tom Cruise And Cameron Diaz.
To prepare you for the vision, here’s everything you don’t know about the movie:
- Released in 2010, it is one of the latest films with Cameron Diaz: the actress retired from the scene in 2014, among the films following Innocenti Bugie we remember the comedy Sex Tape and the thriller The Counselor by Ridley Scott.
- Tom Cruise wanted to bond with another spy thriller later Mission: Impossible, but he thought that Salt (2010) and The Tourist (2010) were too similar to the franchise in which he plays Ethan Hunt: he eventually chose this project when, after several rewrites in the script, it became a spy thriller with comic elements.
- Chris Tucker, Adam Sandler and Gerard Butler were considered for the lead role before Tom Cruise signed.
- The film’s production partners, New Regency and Dune Entertainment, put together the film’s budget paying Tom Cruise a lower advance than he normally received: According to the Los Angeles Times at the time, Cruise received ‘only’ $ 11 million for Innocent lies, And not the $ 20 and over million he usually gets that turned him into one of Hollywood’s richest actors.
- We were talking about rewrites in the script phase: twelve authors worked on the film, but the Writers Guild of America determined that only one of them, Patrick O’Neill, deserved to be accredited. Among the other non-accredited screenwriters we remember Scott Frank, Laeta Kalogridis, Ted Griffin, Dana Fox and Simon Kinberg.
- Not everyone knows that Innocent Lies is actually the third film with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz: the first is obviously Vanilla Sky (2001), but both had also appeared in Minority Report by Steven Spielberg (2002), in which Diaz has a secret cameo.