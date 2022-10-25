Innovate to save lives and improve well-being

Being able to access medical care from your cell phone at any time and place is possible through multiple projects such as GoDoctor. Matthias MassottI am convinced that to start a business you have to think of Argentina as a game of tricks, a popular Argentine game. And so, the disruption comes from considering the cards you have and how to play them. He imagines a world in which we do not have to cure diseases, but rather that these are detected before they appear through technology and to be able to prevent them. For that you have to collect information and have an easy-to-use platform for anyone involved.

How to integrate policies and public, private, non-profit entities and people without legal identity with the purpose of finding improvements for health? Alexandra Garcia, deputy director of innovation at the National Center for Health Information Systems (CENS) in Chile, inspires by explaining the design of her organization to make this happen. And of course it is possible; it is demonstrated by the success stories that arise from CENS.

Without having emerged from CENS, and to address the Entre Ríos case of Lumi, led by Santiago Romero Ayala among others, who cares for people so that they can carry out their tasks by cleaning up all that “bug” – I allow myself to say it that way because I am not a doctor – when entering the workplace.

Sometimes these “bugs” are not biological, they are circumstances that stress, that generate a state of tension that with augmented reality we can bring to the person who experiences a pleasant situation. The Neural Health teams, led by Eduardo Cornejo, have also been using Artificial Intelligence to make methods and results more efficient.

Who has not had to take a blood test at some time in their life? Who knows that the tubes where the blood goes must be treated with care? Not only because of bumps and shocks, but also because of temperature and other factors. That sample should arrive as stable as possible at the laboratory or the space where it will be analyzed. If these samples go in a container that takes care that all this happens, like the one developed by Javier Cuello and his partners at H+Trace (including sensors, the Internet of things and data intelligence), then the quality of the results and the medical conclusions will to be much more precise.

Sometimes, these blood tests are the preliminary to a surgical intervention where the application of anesthesia is essential. Did you know that this application must comply with certain amounts and times? And that the assimilation of said anesthesia is controlled in each case. Being able to have a team 3 times less expensive than usual and with better accuracy verified through the cell phone in your pocket is something that Nerbio has achieved. And Christian Sapunar tells it with emotion: he knows that he is bringing efficiency to health.

Can these situations be prevented? Yes. UMA Health it does, among others, with AI fueled by information from patients and situations that feed the analysis and they provide notifications so any of us can know if we need a checkup, a review, or just to improve a habit. Gustavo Daquarti guides the team that applies AI and has curious anecdotes.

It would be very useful for everyone to access these cases, to understand the wonderful resources that there are to improve well-being or health. How to communicate all this? When? To who? What better than going to a team that has experience in awareness campaigns like Grey’s? Even more so if the one who tells us about it is Denise Orman, who together with her team have created ways to provoke to capture attention and understanding.

These are some of the projects that inspire, that motivate us to understand that all drops are wet, and that we can all be a drop, a bucket, a wave that pushes the impact on health.

Ezequiel Lo Cane. Creator and Facilitator of the Meet-up Leadership for Innovation in Health.