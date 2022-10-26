Innovate to save lives and improve well-being

Health professionals are already part of this. And those of us who are not health professionals and are interested in making our contribution have all kinds of paths to follow. And it is in the diversity of our experiences and capacities from where we can devise it and, above all, build it. When we talked about it with Jorgelina Albanowe turn to their way of thinking that is reflected in Humanin Haus, a space where diverse experiences and opinions meet to motivate people to empower themselves with the heterogeneous and take advantage of comprehensive inclusion.

Being able to access medical care from your cell phone at any time and place is possible through multiple projects such as GoDoctor. Matias Massotti He is convinced that to start a business you have to think of Argentina as a game of tricks, a popular Argentine game. And so, the disruption comes from considering the cards you have and how to play them. He imagines a world in which we do not have to cure diseases, but rather that these are detected before they appear through technology and to be able to prevent them. For that you have to collect information and have an easy-to-use platform for anyone involved.

How to integrate policies and public, private, non-profit entities and people without legal identity with the purpose of finding improvements for health? Alexandra Garcia, deputy director of innovation at the National Center for Health Information Systems (CENS) in Chile inspires by explaining the design of her organization to make this happen. And of course it is possible; it is demonstrated by the success stories that arise from CENS.

Without having emerged from CENS, and to address the case of Lumi in Entre Ríos, led by Santiago Romero Ayala among others, that takes care of people so that they can carry out their tasks by cleaning all that “bug” – I allow myself to say it that way because I am not a doctor – when entering the workplace.

Sometimes these “bugs” are not biological, they are circumstances that stress, that generate a state of tension that with augmented reality we can bring to the person who experiences a pleasant situation. The Neural Health teams, hand in hand with Edward Cornejothey have also been using Artificial Intelligence to make methods and results more efficient.

Who has not had to take a blood test at some time in their life? Who knows that the tubes where the blood goes must be treated with care? Not only because of bumps and shocks, but also because of temperature and other factors. That sample should arrive as stable as possible at the laboratory or the space where it will be analyzed. If those samples go in a container that takes care that all this happens like the one they developed Javier Neck and its partners in H+Trace between sensors, the Internet of Things and data intelligence), then the quality of the results and the medical conclusions will be much more precise.

Sometimes, these blood tests are the preliminary to a surgical intervention where the application of anesthesia is essential. Did you know that this application must comply with certain amounts and times? And that the assimilation of said anesthesia is controlled in each case. Being able to have a team 3 times less expensive than usual and with better accuracy verified through the cell phone in your pocket is something that Nerbio has achieved. Y Christian Sapunar He tells it with emotion: he knows that he is contributing efficiency to health.

Can these situations be prevented? Yes. ÜMA Salud does it, among others, with AI fed by information from patients and situations that feed the analysis and provide notifications so that any of us can know if we need a control, a review or simply improve a habit. Gustavo Daquarti guides the team that applies AI and has curious anecdotes.

It would be very useful for everyone to access these cases, to understand the wonderful resources that there are to improve well-being or health. How to communicate all this? When? To who? What better than going to a team that has experience in awareness campaigns like Grey’s? Even more so if the one who tells us is Denise Ormanwho together with his team have created ways to provoke to capture attention and understanding.

These are some of the projects that inspire, that motivate us to understand that all drops are wet, and that we can all be a drop, a bucket, a wave that pushes the impact on health.

Creator and Facilitator of the Meet-up Leadership for Innovation in Health