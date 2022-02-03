Innovatec plan, in 2024 Ebit of 38 million and revenues of 405 million

An Ebit of 38 million euros in 2024, an Ebitda of 55 million and revenues of 405 millionmore than doubled compared to 2020. These are some of the objectives of Innovatec indicated in the new business plan to 2024. In particular, the company expects a 2021-2024 CAGR of 22%, through organic growth, the expansion of end-to-end services and Ee development driven by the incentives of the NRP, while the circular economy sector will aim to develop recovery chains and innovative plant design dedicated to the recovery of material and energy in specific verticals.

Revenues from the Environmental Services and Circular Economy business are expected to reach around 205 million, up 28%, while revenues from the Energy Efficiency business are expected to reach around 200 million, up from the 2021 forecast of 61 million (+ 230%).

Innovatec’s EBITDA by 2024 is expected to be 55 million, up approximately € 20 million compared to pro forma revenues for 2020 including Cobat. The Ebitda of the Environmental Services and Circular Economy business is expected at 35 million (+ 60%) and that of the Energy Efficiency business is expected at 21 million (+ 130%). Estimated Ebit as of 2024 is 38.3 million, with the result of the environmental services and circular economy business at 18 million and that of energy efficiency at 20 million.

The cash generation deriving from the profitability recorded over the plan period, net of planned investments and the repayment of financial debts for 19 million euros, led to a further increase in the positive net financial position, which is expected to increase from 10.7 million at the end of December 2020 to 31 million at the end of 2024. Over the course of the plan, the group expects to generate 15 million in free cash flow to equity with cash liquidity at the end of the plan at 40 million. The new strategy also provides for increasing profitability for shareholders and on invested capital, with a ROE of 29% and a ROI of 38%..

Finally, 125 people are expected to join the group, of which 63 in the Ee business and 62 in the Environmental Services business. At the end of 2024, the total workforce will be 385 unitsof which 117 units in the Ee business and 268 units in the Environmental Services business.

Furthermore Innovatec will invest 59 million euros over the next three years, of which 47 million for operational capex in the field of environmental services and circular economy and 12 million for mergers and acquisitions in treatment plant projects. This is what the new industrial plan of the company foresees. Investments in operational capex refer for 27 million to the renovation, expansion and innovation of existing plant and planting sites and for 10 million to innovative systems dedicated to the recovery of material from mattresses and plasterboard. Investments in M&A of 12 million will be focused on acquisitions of companies that own waste collection, treatment and recycling plants.