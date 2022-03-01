Innovation aimed at comprehensive care for people with HIV

‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ aims to generate a transversal impact and transformation innovation in hundreds of hospitals both in Spain and Europe. To do this, it has launched a program of specific actions such as detecting needs and opportunities to add value; improve the satisfaction of patients and professionals; put people at the center of health care; promote continuous training among professionals; optimize resources with the coordination between different services; drive innovation and digital transformation to improve quality and efficiency; and promote research.

David Benet Ferrus, head of the Ophthalmology unit at Bayer Spain, highlights that the objective of creating the ‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ project is to promote innovation, digital transformation, progress in the concept of “Total Experience”, and develop improvement plans that promote good practices in ophthalmology services, offering tools for their implementation and with the aim of being a benchmark for the search for excellence in ophthalmological care in Europe”.

Dr. Patricia Udaondo, member of the EURETINA Board, retinologist at Hospital La Fe in Valencia and founding member of AIKEN, and who has participated in the creation of the ‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ project, has been very satisfied with the creation of this platform within the framework of the new digital era, highlighting that it is “innovative in Europe, where quality continuous training, humanization, promoting research and digital transformation in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the resources used to offer the best possible care to patients”.

high level experts

‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ has the collaboration of a scientific committee of high-level experts, who have developed and endorsed a series of indicators as a tool to objectively measure the degree of excellence of care offered in clinical services, together with a roadmap to facilitate the application of improvement measures.

These indicators have been tested in a pilot program in hospital centers in different countries. In this way, the ophthalmology service interested in knowing and improving its current situation will be able to register and certify in a simple and agile way to obtain an analysis of the points for improvement and personalized recommendations, as well as access to training for the best implementation of the measures. and a comparison of results between the different centers participating in the initiative. Likewise, if the general evaluation is positive, the ‘Excellence in Ophthalmology’ diploma will be awarded, in recognition of the service, giving it greater visibility and recognition.

quality care

Dr. Javier Ascaso, head of the ophthalmology service at the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza, who has also collaborated on this project, maintains that “in a socio-sanitary context such as the current one, with a growing emergence of new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, Ophthalmology services must advance in quality care focused on the patient in which innovation, technological integration and digital transformation allow processes to be optimized and direct the steps towards more personalized precision medicine, improving health outcomes and our indices of healthcare excellence.

Dr. Borja Corcóstegui, founding member and medical director of the IMO Grupo Miranza and director of the scientific council of ESASO, highlights the relevance and necessity of this innovative project, which will play a key role in detecting unmet needs in ophthalmology services , as well as in the contribution of value solutions based on the digital transformation that Covid has accelerated.

The platform has been developed by the “Right Care Foundation”, which promotes innovation and improvement in healthcare, and is endorsed by ESASO (European School of Advanced Studies in Ophthalmology). The committee of European experts who have participated in the project is made up of Professor Anat Loewenstein (secretary of the European Society of Retina Specialists – EURETINA), Dr. Patricia Udaondo (member of the Board of EURETINA, , retinologist at Hospital La Fe de Valencia and founding member of AIKEN, Dr. Javier Ascaso (Head of the Ophthalmology Service at the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza), and Dr. Borja Corcóstegui (Founding member and medical director of the IMO Miranza Group and director of the Scientific Council of ESASO).

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for BAYER.