Innovation in aesthetic medicine arrives in Zaragoza

The revolution in aesthetic medicine arrives at Saragossa from the hand of the Dr. Mary Lamahin the new treatment center inaugurated in the center of the city, in the Mariano Royo Urieta Streetlower left.

Under the philosophy of normalize cosmetic surgery and understand it as a sustainable and responsible in the care and maintenance of our health general”, Dr. Lamah launches a new concept of aesthetic clinic where dialogue with the patient becomes the transversal axis of any decision.

With more than 60 differentiated treatments, among which include blemishes, acne, rosacea, body contouring and weight losstreatments with botulinum toxin (botox), thread lifts, or facial fillersDr. Lamah coordinates in her new clinic in Zaragoza a large team of professionals with extensive experience in body care, capable of accurately defining the true needs of each patient, thus avoiding untimely or unnecessary treatments.





real needs

“We talk to our patients. We talk with them, listen to their concerns and study their situation and together we decide on their real needs. You never have to intervene just to intervene. We must always inform our patients of the best options for your concerns», says Dr. Mery Lamah.

Both the new center and the innovative philosophy were presented on April 1, at a event at the Gran Hotel de Zaragoza which was attended by more than 200 people. “Starts the magic of a new era in aesthetic medicine in Zaragoza”, assured Lamah, who defended the freedom of make decisions “about our physical appearance without taboos or prejudicesand without being ashamed to do it or say it».

Clinic of Doctor Lamah, aesthetic medicine treatments with natural results

Treatments

One of the outstanding innovations introduced in Dr. Lamah’s new medical center is the so-called indiba. Painless and safe, it is able to reduce fat, reaffirm, rejuvenate and prepare or recover the body before surgery.

The use of Indiba Deep Care Elite NS It is of great help to reduce the recovery processes after an operation and reduce the visibility of scars. This technology allows to act in different ways depending on the tissue on which it intervenes and is highly efficient thanks to its regenerating, firming and healing action. It is also really useful in aesthetic medicine treatments, especially to treat flaccidity or cellulite.





Safe and painless, the Indiba treatment is one of the outstanding novelties of the new center

Elite NS helps meet the aesthetic demandoffering a choice of non-invasive, painless, safe treatment, without damaging the tissues and without the need for recovery. This technique is the ideal solution for patients who need to treat large areas of the body or who must resort to body contouring and cellulite treatmentsproviding incredible results for aesthetic treatments, such as keloidswhich require a high temperature.

Wide experience

Dr. Mery Lamah is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and got the Master in Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery and Aging Medicine by Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Throughout his career, he has been a professional in different renowned aesthetic clinics. Also, combine your care work with teachingcollaborating and participating in numerous conferences and scientific conferences on peeling, facial rejuvenation and many morein addition to being a trainer of other doctors.