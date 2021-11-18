“Innovation yes, but always in the footsteps of tradition”

Giovanni Rana junior talked about innovation and technology in the great Rana “family”, but he also presented himself at the Festival of the future Giovanni Rana, the progenitor, the one who gave life to the brand and the tortellini giant based in San Giovanni Lupatoto.

Interviewed by Lucio Salgaro, Rana “senior” said: “Innovation is always combined with tradition, the Italian tradition also admired in the United States. There we saw how much they appreciate us. We Italians have many defects but nobody beats us at the table. And culture and I would say that it is always avant-garde, we perceive flavors, even the American ones and every now and then we have to change, but we succeed well because we have young people willing to study and update themselves ».

“In Italy we are still a bit traditional, we find it hard to accept ready meals, in America we make fabulous kits, always a bit exaggerated in quantity for them, but they are gourmets, it is not true that they eat everything. We have indulged their flavors a little while remaining in tradition. Just think that once we made three fillings, now we make more than a thousand “