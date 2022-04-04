Inocentes: this week’s schedule of Almas hurt by Antena 3, from April 4 to 8 | Masumlar Apartman | Spain | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Turkish soap opera “Innocent” will premiere a new batch of episodes in Spain this week, from April 4 to 8, on the signal of Antena 3, where we will see situations that will push its protagonists Ezgi Mola, Birkan Sokullu and Merve Dizdar to the limit.

The Turkish drama, originally titled “Masumlar Apartmani”, arrived in Spain in July 2021 and has since become a hit with audiences thanks to a particular plot that explores the mental health of its characters and a talented cast of actors.

The fiction, also called “Wounded Souls”, is broadcast successfully on the Antena 3 signal and every week it keeps the public waiting with the story of Han, Gülben and Safiye. If you are a follower of this Turkish soap opera, we will tell you what its broadcast schedule is for the week of April 4 to 8.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE OF “INNOCENTS” ON ANTENA 3?

This week, from April 4 to 8, the Ottoman production also known as “Wounded Souls” will premiere a new batch of episodes at the following times:

Monday, April 4 at 10:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5 at 10:45 p.m.

As recalled, the telenovela “Masumlar Apartmani” premiered on Antena 3 in July 2021, replacing the successful “Mujer” (“Kadin”).

WHAT WILL HAPPEN THIS WEEK IN “INNOCENTS”?

In the next chapters of “Innocents” we will see that Han and Ceylan will spend the night together, but everything is the result of a revenge devised by the businessman to make the young woman feel the same pain that he felt when she left him.

Han seems to be very happy and satisfied for having carried out his revenge and is even extremely happy and comfortable with the people around him, something that is not very usual for him.

Meanwhile, Ceylan is devastated after reading Han’s note and has no intention of giving up or giving up on the businessman.

On the other hand, Gülben is very excited to meet Esat’s friend. But when she has to go to the meeting with her father, things go wrong and Hikmet does something that will put both the girl and Esat in a very difficult situation.

For her part, Safiye’s greatest fear is fulfilled when she realizes that she is sick after being infected by Tomris, Naci’s daughter. This causes the young woman to go into quarantine, but the professor does not seem like he is going to leave her alone.