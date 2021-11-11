Inon Zur’s celebratory concert for today, with a surprise on Starfield – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda organized a majestic concert centered on the music of Inon Zur taken from the famous chapter of the series, but which will also contain one surprise on Starfield, apparently.

Bethesda’s tweet does not mention anything about it, limiting itself to celebrating the event set for today, November 11, 2021, at 20:00 Italian, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The absolute protagonists will obviously be the orchestral symphonies written largely by Inon Zur for the game, but apparently there will also be something else.

The performance of the music will be entrusted to London Symphony Orchestra and the event can be followed live on YouTube or on the Bethesda Twitch channel starting at 20:00 CET. It is evident that the music will be taken from the game in question, which just recently was further celebrated with a new release, namely The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, but Inon Zur he added another detail.

In his message inviting users to tune in to the event, the composer reported that during the event there will also be a surprise dedicated to Starfield, which is certainly one more reason to watch the concert carefully.

In the meantime, we refer you to the special “ten years later” on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the occasion of the Anniversary Edition, also recalling the official trailer in Italian of this one.