Another batch of young graduates and graduates from some Central Administrations (Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, and Health) and INPS. However, these are not selections involving hundreds of candidates, but only a few dozen places in the competition that are still tempting.

We illustrate the key steps of the various calls, anticipating that the INPS and the Ministry of Health and Finance hire graduates and graduates indefinitely. Instead, for those who dream of working and living a stone’s throw from the sea, here is a competition with 700 seats made available.

The 38 places offered by the MEF

The MEF competition (Official Gazette no. 86 of 29 October) aims to fill 38 second-tier executive staff positions, to be allocated to the Rome offices. The selection is based on qualifications and exams and research in detail:

20 units (profile A) to be assigned to consultancy, study and research functions, with skills in planning and evaluating public investments;

18 units (profile B) with legal, economic and financial skills.

30% of the posts are reserved for permanent staff of the MEF. Among the requisites we find Italian citizenship, enjoyment of rights, physical fitness for employment, not having been exempted from public employment. In addition, a degree is required, distinguished according to whether you are applying for profile A or B. Finally, one of the cases provided for by letter c) of art. 2, concerning, in general, the experiences gained at the PA

The application must be submitted online by 4.00 pm on November 29th, by completing the electronic form indicated at the address of the notice. The art. 6 includes two written tests and one oral, evaluated in hundredths, and which are passed with a score of not less than 70/100.

The selection at the Ministry of Health

On the same GU n. 86 there is also the competition, based on qualifications and exams, of the Ministry of Health. The selection concerns 20 non-managerial staff of prevention technicians in the environment and in the workplace, area III, for the peripheral offices.

In addition to the general requirements, the specific ones require the possession of a Degree and registration in the Register of the health profession as a prevention technician. Candidates are also required to have a personal and active PEC address.

Applications must be sent online to the address indicated in the notice, by midnight on November 29th. Applications must be accompanied by a copy of their document, receipt of payment of the administrative fee and CV

Lastly, on 28 October, a notice appeared on the INPS portal regarding a competition to be published soon. It is a selection, based on qualifications and exams, of 28 administrative officials of area B for the local INPS role of Bolzano. The winners of this competition (the tests will take place in Bolzano) will therefore work in Trentino.

The required qualification is a secondary school diploma, together with the Italian-German bilingualism certificate, at least level B2. All that remains is to wait for the publication of the announcement and then apply!

