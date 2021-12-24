INPS censuses Italian pensioners abroad: “You must prove that you are alive”

ROME – As of February 7, 2022, retirees residing in the American continent, in Scandinavian countries, in Eastern Europe and neighboring countries, in Asia, the Middle and Far East, will receive from Citibank NA the application forms for attestation of existence in life.

The verification of the existence in life of the pensioners who collect abroad is important for the Institute. The difficulty of acquiring complete, up-to-date and timely information on the death of pensioners exposes them to the real risk of providing undue payments. The assessment, according to a note, is carried out by Citibank NA, the credit institution that carries out payments outside the national territory on behalf of INPS.

The deadline of June 2022

Retirees resident in these geographical areas must return the forms to the bank by 7 June 2022. If the certificate is not produced, the payment of the July 2022 installment will be made in cash at the Western Union agencies. In the event of non-collection of personnel or failure to produce the certificate by 19 July 2022, the payment of the pension will be suspended starting from the next installment of August 2022.

The Institute has foreseen a period of four months to certify the existence in life, so it is not necessary that pensioners, as in the past, go immediately, as soon as they receive the letters, to the consular offices, patronages or authorities local, also in consideration of the need to avoid dangerous gatherings, given the current health emergency.

The identity document

In addition, INPS and Ministry of Foreign Affairs they shared a project that allows pensioners to interact with consular offices through a video call service. Here’s how it works. The retired:

– receives by ordinary mail from Citibank NA the request form for attestation of existence in life, containing, among other things, the personal details, the INPS number and the Citibank NA code identifying the pensioner himself,

– fill it in, also indicating the telephone number and email address, affixing his handwritten signature and the date of subscription to it,

– send a digital copy of the form and an identity document to the institutional email address of the consular office of the country of residence, which contacts the pensioner using the email address, if present on the model, via video call, through the applications most popular today such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex or WhatsApp, if there is a telephone number on the model.

The consular office verifies by direct vision the existence of the pensioner and the correspondence of the data contained in the form, which has already arrived via email together with the digital copy of the identity document. During the video call, the pensioner will show the original of the document.

The dedicated Portal

If enabled, the officer of the consular office certifies existence in life through the Agent Portal made available by Citibank NA. In this case, the official of the authorized consular office in any case invites the pensioner to send the original form, dated and signed, by ordinary mail, to the consular office, for record keeping purposes.

If not enabled for the Agent Portal, during the video call, the official invites the pensioner to send the original attestation form, dated and signed, by ordinary mail, to the consular office, so that he can complete the validation of the form in the usual manner. . Subsequently, the consular office sends, by ordinary mail, the original of the form to Citibank NA, at the address “PO Box 4873, Worthing BN99 3BG, United Kingdom“.

The health emergency

Qualified persons who, pursuant to local legislation, are authorized to certify the existence of pensioners in life, will also have four months available to fulfill their obligations. If the retiree cannot produce the standard attestation, Citibank NA accepts life certificate forms issued by local authorities (acceptable witnesses), the lists of which, broken down by geographical areas, can be consulted on the Citibank NA website at the dedicated web page.

Furthermore, with reference to the consular offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the proposal of the Institute, has issued a circular in which the consular structures are invited to consider the formalities relating to ascertaining the existence in life among the urgent services, which cannot be postponed. and guaranteed to pensioners residing abroad even in the event of closure of the health emergency.