Inps contributions, last days for the discount: how to request them

The flat rates will have until February 28 to request a discount on Inps contributions. But only those who have to file an application from scratch.

The month of February is the shortest of the year. And also for this reason, if a deadline is set at 28, it basically means that we must hurry, whatever it is.

Especially if, as in this case, we are talking about INPS discounts for VAT numbers that operate on a flat-rate basis. For them this is the final rush, given that by the end of the month they will necessarily have to present the request to the Institute to access the 35% discount on the contributions to be paid. A benefit designed for a good part of the categories that refer to flat rates, ie those VAT numbers that are subject to a facilitated regime, adaptable to compliance with certain working conditions. In general, the tax regime in question allows you to lower taxes from 15% to 5% for the first five years of activity.

Clearly, the impact of the pandemic has been felt more for small businesses. And for all those workers whose income is based on substantially contained income, even in the case of professional activities. For them, INPS has provided a sort of tax relief, aimed at reducing the contribution weight by lowering the amount foreseen by the original payment. The deadline it’s February 28th but only for those who have not already benefited from the discount in the past. For those who have already presented old applications, in fact, it will not be necessary to present another one from scratch.

Flat rates and contributions, last call: the discount is likely to skip

Contributions, the flat rate discount: how to apply

The latest INPS circular, released at the beginning of the month, recalled both the times and the ways to not remain without the subsidy. The deadline of 28 will not be extendable and, for this reason, whoever is required to present the request will do well to hurry up. For all others, the bonus will be paid automatically. The application must be sent electronically, by accessing your pension drawer through the INPS portal, on the dedicated page. There the form and all other requests to be complied with in order to submit the application will be arranged. Among the requisites, in addition to the possession of the VAT number, belonging to the separate Inps management for artisans and traders, with the performance of business activities.

Those who are not enrolled in a professional fund or with an obligation to register but without a fund remain outside the discount on contributions. For the activities opened during 2022, the communication of the adhesion to the professional fund must take place within the useful expiration date for the presentation of the application. That is on February 28th. Basically, it is better to keep an eye on the cards and proceed with the various communications in good time. At the end of the month the final rush to obtain a discount will close which, given the times, will certainly be useful to many taxpayers.