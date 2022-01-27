INPS pensions, different amounts in February: this is the reason

The February pension checks will be of a different amount from the ordinary ones for some adjustments

The month of February will be special for retirees. The pension allowance, in fact, will not be the same amount as the previous month. The second month of the calendar year, in fact, is the one relating to the settlements on tributes. The amounts may vary, either credit or debit, depending on the previous situation. Here are the specific adjustments for the month of February.

Inps, the February pension amounts change

The next pension check must be calculated by the INPS with reference to the balance of the municipal and regional surcharges all‘Irpef for the year just ended, that is 2021. Additional charges that vary according to the institution in which the citizen has his residence. For this reason i sale they will be different depending on the municipality and the region in which the pensioner resides. Balances are not at all costs to mean that the check will be lower. It depends on the deductions made on the pension in the previous year.

However, the figures actually paid for the additional municipal and regional and the related adjustments will result from the Single Certification 2022. Please note that some pension allowances such as civil disability benefits, pensions or social allowances and benefits not subject to other specific reasons are not subject to tax deductions. As for two years now, February pensions can be withdrawn according to an anticipated calendar.

This is the usual provision effect of the agreement between Poste Italiane and Inps for which, in view of the payments of February, you will follow the following calendar ordered according to the initial of the pensioner’s surname:

January 26, the letters AB;

January 27 the letters CD;

January 28, the letters EK;

January 29, the letters LO;

January 31 the letters PR;

February 1 the letters SZ.