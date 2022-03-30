Inps, psychologist bonus 2022: ISEE requirements, amounts, application

In recent weeks, requests and searches for online psychologists have increased, precisely as a result of the fact that by the end of the month the implementing decree of the psychologist bonus 2022. But is this good news?

The mental health bonus was included in the Milleproroghe decree: it is governed by article 1-quater of law no. 15/2022. The funds available are 20 million euros: 10 million will go to health facilities, while the remainder will be provided to citizens in the form of vouchers.

Each 2022 Psychologist Bonus Voucher will have a maximum value of 600 eurosor in any case it will be modulated on the basis of the ISEE: it can also be requested with a high income, but within 50 thousand euros. It is estimated that between 16 and 18 thousand citizens will benefit.

But let’s find out everything you need to know before applying for the 2022 psychologist bonus – also called mental health bonus -, what are the amounts, and how to apply. Before requesting the benefit it is good to know some indications from the experts …

Inps psychologist bonus 2022: what is the mental health bonus?

In Milleproroghe decree, after several vicissitudes, the psychologist bonus 2022a measure aimed at supporting citizens (children, teenagers, adults, young people…) in theirs psychological assistance path, in a particularly delicate period like the one we are currently experiencing.

Initially rejected by the majority, the subject of discussion for months and months, the subject of an online petition: the mental health bonus has finally been approved.

The frantic search for information about the 2022 psychologist bonus could stem from the fact that the measure is completely free and is aimed at all citizensbut it is important not to underestimate the beginning of this recovery path.

It was not enough pandemic, which for two years has changed our daily life: starting from our working habits to social ones, not to mention all our passions, sporting and otherwise. The return to normalthe return to the office, the resumption of economic, social and sporting activities could be an important change for the most fragile subjects.

But as the experts of Serenis – a platform that supports citizens in their search for the best psychological path – to everyday life the nation:

the Psychologist Bonus represents an incredible opportunity to make mental health more accessible by reducing barriers in the beginning.

At the same time, however, before starting a psychological therapy it is necessary to be aware that it is a path and what a need for time and effort on the part of the patient.

Inps psychologist bonus 2022: how does it work?

After the lack of approval in the Budget Law, we managed to obtain the 2022 psychologist bonus within the Milleproroghe decree: an important opportunity to protect the right to health of all citizens. But how does the mental health bonus work?

The 2022 psychologist bonus is one measure linked to the ISEE, but it does not only concern families who have a low ISEE: it can be requested within a maximum income not exceeding 50 thousand euros. Each voucher will have a variable value based on the ISEE: on average, they should be worth 600 eurosuseful for booking and conducting approximately 12 sessions with private experts registered in the Register of psychotherapists.

Probably it will not be Inps to manage the psychologist bonus, but instead an important role will be played by general practitioners: citizens will have to contact their doctor in order to begin their psychological treatment.

Any new provisions will be clarified in the subsequent implementing provision approved by the competent Ministries.

Inps psychologist bonus 2022: when does it arrive?

It has already been set starting date of the psychologist bonus 2022? When it arrives?

We know that the mental health bonus has been approved with the Milleproroghe decree, but it needs an implementing decree to be able to enter into force: the latter must be approved within 30 days from the approval of the Milleproroghe decree, or – hopefully – by the end of March.

All this leads us to think that the psychologist bonus can start from April 2022, but no date has yet been set and it is impossible to predict the next steps of the government.

Psychologist bonus 2022: who is entitled to?

The 2022 psychologist bonus has a very large audience of beneficiaries: the real problem will be the resources available, that is i 10 million euros. With such a figure, in fact, around 16-18 thousand vouchers could be issued. Who will be able to get them?

There are no age requirements, rather than income: the psychologist bonus is up to you and to families with a high income – within 50 thousand euros – and to those suffering from economic difficulties: sure is that the amounts will be modulated according to the ISEE, in order to give a larger bonus to those who need it most.

So, go ahead to the requests of the boys and gods young (which will probably be the preferred category for the provision of the measure), but they will also be able to obtain their psychologist voucher adultsyoung or old.

Anyone who feels the need to start a psychological path with a professional can try to get the psychologist bonus. All with the awareness that it is a path and that without the commitment of the individual it is impossible to obtain the desired results.

Psychologist bonus 2022: with or without ISEE?

The psychologist bonus can it also be requested without ISEE?

Actually no, the mental health bonus is strictly linked to the ISEE: for this reason, each citizen who intends to request the measure must also attach his / her own economic indicator to the application. On the basis of income, in fact, the amount of the voucher will be established to be spent only at an expert registered in the appropriate register.

The ISEE will be useful to determine in which of the different foreseen bands the citizen will be placed: they could be foreseen higher amounts for lower income familieswhile they will be disbursed smaller amounts to families with a higher incomeas they have greater financial resources to support the expenses.

Psychologist bonus 2022: the requirements

Let’s briefly summarize i requirements useful – pending further details in the implementing decree – to request the psychologist bonus and to obtain the voucher up to 600 euros.

First of all, the psychologist bonus is intended for all citizens, of any age: children, young people, adults, the elderly. They can get it both families with a low ISEE and citizens who enjoy greater economic resources: the limit ISEE to access the measure is 50 thousand euros.

To request it, unless otherwise indicated, you will need to contact your general practitioner: the latter will prescribe the start of a psychological path.

Each voucher can have a maximum amount of 600 eurosbut we will proceed by income brackets on the basis of the ISEE: it is estimated the possibility of disbursing between 16,000 and 18,000 vouchers within the limit of the allocated resources.

Each psychologist bonus voucher must be spent at a private expert who is registered in the register of psychotherapists.

Psychologist bonus 2022: amounts

What are the amounts of the psychologist bonus 2022? As we have said, there will be different bands, modulated according to the ISEE of each applicant.

The maximum value of the psychologist bonus has been set at 600 euros: a voucher of this amount would allow – according to estimates – cover the costs of at least 12 sessions of 50 euros each.

But how many sessions does it take to complete a psychological path? Also in this case it is impossible to fix a priori the end of the therapy: much depends on the patient’s commitment, on the time dedicated to the path and on his involvement.

Psychologist bonus 2022: how to submit the application

It is not yet possible to submit the request for the psychologist bonus 2022.

A central role of the general practitioners, that they will have to prescribe to their patients the need to start a psychological path to combat a state of anxiety, depression, stress related to the pandemic rather than the difficult family situation in which the patient finds himself.

The implementing decree expected by the end of March should include all the procedures for making the request for the financial contribution, including the deadline for submitting requests.

Psychologist bonus: what to know before starting the journey

Before embarking on a psychological path it is necessary to be aware of everything that this choice entails. According to Silvia Wang, the founder of Serenis.it, it is necessary alongside the economic contribution also a good information campaign, so that the race for the psychologist bonus can be avoided.

The first step in starting psychological therapy is there choice of psychotherapist: there are no better or less good people. Each expert will try to put the patient at ease and understand his ailments, worries and anxieties. Establish a good relationship between patient and psychotherapist it is the basis for being able to face the psychological path correctly.

It is good consider the psychotherapy session as a commitment, like a sport or any other passion: constancy, interest and participation are essential to obtain satisfactory results. This does not mean that a path has to last a lifetime, but that there are many situations and events for which to resort to the support of an expert.

Seeking support from the people around us can help us overcome our emotional state better: involve family, friends, relatives it is absolutely natural and necessary.

Like any new path, even before starting psychological therapy it is necessary set goals to be achieved: from session to session, results and progress will be monitored until the set goal is reached.