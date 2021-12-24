Inps, retirees residing abroad will have to prove “existence in life”

The role of Citibank NA – The assessment is carried out by Citibank NA, the credit institution that carries out payments outside the national territory on behalf of INPS, and concerns pensioners residing in the American continent, in Scandinavian countries, in Eastern European states and neighboring countries, in Asia, the Middle and Far East.

Cash payments – The forms must be returned to the bank by 7 June 2022. If the certificate is not produced, the payment of the July 2022 installment will be made in cash at the Western Union Agencies and, in the event of non-collection of personnel or non-production of the certification by 19 July 2022, the payment of the pension will be suspended starting from the next installment of August 2022.

4 month period – Citibank NA has foreseen a period of four months to certify the existence in life, so it is not necessary that pensioners, as in the past, go immediately, as soon as they receive the letters, to the consular offices, patronages or local authorities , also in consideration of the need to avoid dangerous gatherings, given the current health emergency. The INPS then recalls that a project has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which provides for the possibility for pensioners to relate to consular offices through a video call service.

Possible modalities – The agreement provides that it is possible to certify existence in life also in the following way: the pensioner who receives by ordinary mail from Citibank NA the standard request form for attestation of existence in life, containing, among other things, the personal details of the pensioner, the INPS number and the Citibank NA code identifying the pensioner, fill it in, also indicating the telephone number and e-mail address, affixing his handwritten signature and the date of subscription to the same; or the pensioner sends a digital copy of this form, and an identity document, to the institutional e-mail address of the local consular office in the country of residence, which contacts the pensioner using the e-mail address, if present on the model, by video call, through the most popular applications such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex or WhatsApp, if the model has a telephone number.

It is also possible that the consular office verifies the existence in life by direct vision of the pensioner and the correspondence of the data contained in the form, already received by the consular office by e-mail together with the digital copy of the identity document, with the data contained in the original identity document, which the pensioner will be invited to show in the video call; if enabled on the Agent Portal made available by Citibank NA, the officer of the consular office certifies existence in life through the same portal: in this case, the official of the authorized consular office still invites the pensioner to send the form by ordinary mail original, dated and signed, at the address of the consular office, for record keeping purposes.

If not enabled for the Agent Portal, the official during the video call invites the pensioner to send the original certificate form, dated and signed, by ordinary post to the consular office, so that he can complete the validation of the form in the usual way; subsequently the consular office sends, by ordinary mail, the original of the form to Citibank NA, to the address “PO Box 4873, Worthing BN99 3BG, United Kingdom”. Therefore, in order to make this video call service operational, retirees are asked to indicate their e-mail address and telephone number in the life attestation form to be sent to Citibank NA. The method of attesting existence in life via video call, which is added to and does not replace the usual methods that provide for the physical presence of the pensioner at a person qualified as an acceptable witness, authorized to endorse the signing of the declaration of existence in life form , can also be used by accredited patronage operators as acceptable witnesses, enabled on the Agent Portal.

The second phase of the campaign – Finally, the timing relating to the second phase of the campaign to ascertain life in life was also shared with the bank, referring to the years 2022 and 2023, which will affect pensioners residing in Europe, Africa and the southern continent, with the exception of Scandinavian countries and of Eastern European countries. Starting from September 14, 2022, Citibank will handle the dispatch of requests for proof of existence in life to pensioners residing in the aforementioned geographical areas, which must be returned to the bank by January 12, 2023. If the verification process is not led to deadline within this ordinary term, the payment of the February 2023 installment will be made in cash at the Western Union Agencies and, in the event of non-collection of personnel or non-production of the certificate of existence in life by 19 February 2023, the payment of the pension will be suspended by the bank starting from the next installment in March 2023.

On the INPS internet portal a special dedicated page can be consulted, entitled “Verification of the existence in life of pensioners who collect abroad”, containing updated information on the verification campaign.