INPS, The certification of contributory debts is underway









The certification of INPS contributory debts is underway with which the entrepreneur / self-employed worker can start the negotiated settlement for the solution of the business crisis.

This was announced by INPS in the message no. 4696/2021 in which he explains that the document will contain all the debt exposures present, at the date of the request, in all the pension schemes administered by the Institute. Credits in the administrative phase that can be compulsorily collected will also be highlighted, as well as those already entrusted to the Collection Agent for which no payment or cancellation has been made.

Negotiated composition

The novelty derives from the entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 118/2021 which regulated the negotiated settlement for the solution of the business crisis in which the use of the certificate of contributory debts and insurance premiums is envisaged. Thanks to the novel, the commercial and agricultural entrepreneur who is in conditions of equity or economic-financial imbalance that make the crisis or insolvency of the company probable, can ask the secretary general of the chamber of commerce in which the registered office of the company, the appointment of a Andindependent experience. The figure has the task of facilitating negotiations between the entrepreneur, creditors and any other interested parties, in order to identify a solution for overcoming the crisis, also by transferring the company or its branches.

The expert calls the entrepreneur to assess the existence of a concrete recovery prospect and, if he believes that the recovery prospects are concrete, meets the other interested parties, envisaging possible recovery strategies and establishing the operational phases. Otherwise, if the expert does not see any prospect of recovery, he informs the entrepreneur and the secretary general of the chamber of commerce, who orders the filing of the negotiated settlement request.

The certificate of debts

To access the negotiated settlement, the entrepreneur submits the request for the appointment of the independent expert through the appropriate telematic platform available through the institutional website of each chamber of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture, providing, among other things, the ccertificate of contributory payables and insurance premiums referred to in article 363, paragraph 1, of legislative decree no. 14 of 2019. This rule states that Inps and Inail, at the request of the debtor or the court, must communicate the credits claimed against the debtor by way of insurance contributions and premiums, through the issue of a single certificate.

Online questions

Well, the Institute announces that the aforementioned certificate can be requested by the entrepreneur, profiled as a legal representative / self-employed worker, through the appropriate online service “VE.RA and Certification of contributive debtsi ”, which will be made available shortly. The certificate in non-modifiable .pdf format, digitally signed by INPS, is sent to the applicant via Pec within 45 effective days from the date of the request.

Contents

The single Certificate will report the debt exposures present, at the date of the request, in all social security administrations administered by INPS (Uniemens Management – Ex Enpals Management – Autonomous Management of Artisans and Merchants – Agricultural Management – Separate Management, Public Employee Management) and attributable to the debtor’s tax code, highlighting the receivables in the administrative phase that present the condition of actionability of recovery. Furthermore, the indication of the credits entrusted to the Collection Agent for which, on the same date, no payment has been made or a provision of remission / discharge / cancellation will count.

Furthermore, INPS explains that the applicative cooperation with the Revenue-Collection Agency will also make it possible to display in the certificate the penalties accrued after the expiry of the 60-day deadline from the notification of the debit card / notice.

