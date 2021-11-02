Inquisition and Control redeemable by Prime Gaming subscribers – Nerd4.life

Dragon Age: Inquisition And Control join Rise of the Tomb Raider for triple A titles redeemable for free by subscribers Prime Gaming in November 2021, the Amazon service explicitly dedicated to video games. To get them, just go to the official Prime Gaming page and scroll to the bottom, passing the various gifts for free-to-play games.

Note that the three titles run on three different clients. Redeeming Dragon Age Inquisition earns you a code for Origin, the EA client; redeeming Control Ultimate Edition you get a code for GOG, while to redeem Rise of the Tomb Raider you need to link your account to that of the Epic Games Store.

In addition to the three triple A, which are the highlight of the month, there are six more free games, the latter accessible by the Amazon Gaming customer: Puzzle Agent 2, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos; Secret Files: Sam Peters; BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers; Liberated and Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter. These too can be found at the bottom of the Amazon Gaming rewards page.