Ins Tailor, with a very casual look and without makeup at night in Madrid

Last night, the Italian fashion brand forte_forte gathered around 100 people in Madrid to present the collaboration forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma in the firm’s store located at Calle Claudio Coello 72.

An event attended by forte_forte art director Robert Vattilana and had the model as guests Ins Tailordifferent actresses such as Maggie Civantos, Miriam Giovanelli, Manuela Velasco, Natalia Verbeke and Olivia Molina, actress and director Leticia Dolera, and influencers Grace and Melissa Villarreal, and Anna Ponsa among others.

Ins Tailor with Robert Vattilana.

the spanish model Ins Tailorsettled in Madrid after living for years in Paris, attended the event with a look very casual, of blue male shirt, beige pants and sneakers, a washed face and his characteristic smile. An example of naturalness.

A winning mix made in Italy

The collaboration forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma is the fruit of the alliance between the fashion house with dreamlike charm and the “maison”, symbol of the most refined Italian style.

The Acqua di Parma fragrance in collaboration with forte_forte.

They are united by the passion for craftsmanship and the culture of “made in italy”, for the atmosphere of the Italian landscapes and for the pure and spontaneous beauty, which smells of revival. Two stories that intertwine to celebrate Mirto di Panarea, one of Acqua di Parma’s most beloved fragrances.

The event was enlivened by the DJ lvaro Naive.

more familiar faces

Leticia Pain.

Olivia Molina

Natalia Verbeke.