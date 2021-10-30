Insatiable Spirit: Scott Cooper’s Horror Review

Review by Antlers – Insatiable spirit:

Scoot Cooper passed any genre. He debuted in 2009 with the country drama of Crazy Heart, leading an icon like Jeff Bridges to victory by making him win his Oscar for Best Actor. He then continued with the action thriller The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace, to switch to a gangster story with Black Mass – The ultimate gangster directing Johnny Depp as real-life urchin James Bulger. It is then to Christian Bale that he returns with Hostiles – Hostiles, a classic western that is slightly detached from the genre through the overturning of some narrative codes, but still remaining confined within the perimeter of the far west. Thus, four years after his adventure in the uncultivated territories of 1892, Cooper distorts his eye once again concentrating it on the creation of a horror apparently with canonical colors, but which hides within itself a complex and branched structure like that of the monster from which it takes.

Loading... Advertisements

Antlers – Insatiable spirit it is the concretization of a soul of the Native American culture that feeds from within its victims, having to be hosted each time by a new body in order to survive, creating a chain of death and crimes destined to have no end. And it is precisely on infinity that the tradition of this creature bases its dominion, leaving no escape for the characters as for the spectator, who remains discouraged and terrified in discovering the repetition of an evil that will never end and that leaves no hope to the protagonists of the film.