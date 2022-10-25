Insecurity disturbs the ‘pure life’ of Costa Rica | International

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, during a public act, in San José, on May 8, 2022. Manuel Arnoldo Robert Battle (Getty Images)

The last murder caught on camera was perpetrated last week by three men on a motorcycle who approached an all-terrain vehicle in broad daylight in Escazú, in a district of wealthy people, and shot at it, breaking the windows and striking down the driver. a bodyguard known for his security companies in high circles in Costa Rica.

It happened on Tuesday and the murder increases the number of homicides that threatens to equal the 2017 record in 2022 and return the fatal rate to above 12 per 100,000 inhabitants, with the additional problem that there are regions where the indicator exceeds the 33, greater than that of the Central American Northern Triangle countries or that of Mexico.

“The issue of homicides is getting out of hand,” Rodrigo Chaves, president of the country that for decades has been considered the least insecure in Central America, said weeks ago. “It is looking like something that does not look like Costa Rica,” he added after a meeting with presidents of other powers to deal with the wave of insecurity accelerated by the expansion of drug trafficking and his acts of hired assassins, to which the authorities attribute more half of the murders. The violence is also more extreme, the director of the judicial police, Wálter Espinoza, told the deputies: “We have seen burned, decapitated, people who have had their eyes gouged out while alive and then killed (…) the country has a problem,” Espinoza said.

But the problem goes beyond organized crime and touches social deterioration. The press still resonates with the murder of two young people in San José at the hands of minors who tried to rob them. The trial for the rape and fatal attack against a doctor inside the hotel where she was staying in Manuel Antonio, a small tourist town in the Pacific, is also reported daily, in one of the various crimes against women that have sparked alerts about the special danger to women.

The reaction has not been long in coming in the population. 65% consider that their country is “little or not safe at all”, but the gap is notable when comparing the group of women with that of men: 72% of them and 57 of them, reports a survey published Thursday by the United Nations Program for Development (UNDP). 44% of the total said that they consider the possibility of being attacked with a weapon outside their home to be high or very high, especially in the female segment. They feel more likely to suffer a criminal attack, as has happened in recent years to foreigners in coastal areas, a factor of particular concern for the country’s iconic tourism industry that sells itself with its “pura vida” slogan.

74% of female respondents avoid going out alone at night and 46% try not to go out even during the day. “Nothing may happen to me, but I feel that at any moment it happens to me and you can’t return home in peace,” complained Daniela Campos, 19, who tries not to enroll in her English courses at night to avoid risks or the economic cost of paying a taxi so as not to walk late in the center of San José. “My sister is 10 years older and she did enroll at night, but now things are different,” she laments.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Police resources are not enough. Despite the fact that in Costa Rica the majority of the population continues to trust the Public Force, the majority surveyed doubts its capabilities, as well as the effectiveness of the Judiciary in prosecuting criminals. Households and businesses now invest more in protection systems, but the inclination to own weapons is still a minority: 88% say they do not have them and an equal percentage believes that they are rather a danger factor in cases of domestic violence. “There continues to be support for the role of the State and a willingness to work from the communal space in an articulated manner,” said Randall Brenes, Human Development and Governance officer at the UNDP office in San José. A sector of the population does express support for strong-arm options, such as 40% who would support the death penalty, according to another survey published weeks ago by an institute of the National University.

The problem is more complex, since it is linked to the deterioration of the social fabric and wealth gaps, experts warn. The State has lost weight in certain regions of the country where drug trafficking has already penetrated, while the economic situation pushes many young people to commit crimes and leaves the Government with reduced financial capacity to invest in security and social policies. One of the proposals of the Chaves Government is the legalization of marijuana for free consumption, as a way to reduce the profit of criminal groups and direct police efforts to other tasks of greater importance, justified the president when he announced his bill , which the deputies are just beginning to study. It also intends to tighten controls in the export ports in the Caribbean, since they are a key exit point for the business established in the country of cocaine trafficking to the United States or Europe, since the gangs take advantage of Costa Rica’s strategic geographical position.

Despite popular concern about insecurity, it appears in fourth place on the list of problems in the country indicated by those surveyed, surpassed by the economic situation (23% of poverty as a national average), the cost of living (loss of 7 % of purchasing power) and unemployment (12%), issues that for specialists help to explain part of the deterioration of security.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region