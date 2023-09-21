Inside 10 iconic houses from your favorite Christmas movies

Nobody celebrates Christmas like the McAllisters. Or the Griswolds. Or the Parkers. The most favorite Christmas movies showcase some of the holiday decorations. Move inside a wood-paneled colonial home aloneLighted up to high heaven, or the fairy tale country cottage Holiday, We’ve collected the 10 most iconic houses from your favorite Christmas movies. These houses, apartments and inns are stunning, ultra-festive and, above all, nostalgia-inducing. They take us back to that feeling of childlike wonder at the magic of Christmas, one well-placed wreath at a time.

We’re highlighting the top 10 Christmas movie homes that excel at decorating the halls, taking a look at every wallpapered lobby and gleaming mantelpiece. You’ll discover amazing outdoor things you didn’t know were physically possible (meet me in st louis) and contemporary interiors that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside (family stone, Put it this way: If you lived in these comfortable accommodations, you would Always Stay home for Christmas.

1 out of 10 meet me in st louis decade of 1944 meet me in st louis The first rendition of the Christmas classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, first sung by Judy Garland. Then again, it’s only fitting that the musical features some seriously epic holiday scenes. The pink and red of the Smith family is like a Victorian dollhouse come to life. 2 out of 10 Holiday Rom-com queen Nancy Meyers invented cottagecore with her 2006 house-swap film Holiday, Cameron Diaz trades her modern California mansion for Kate Winslet’s charming cottage in the English countryside. The vaulted ceilings, clawfoot tubs and rustic kitchens are some of the most charming interiors ever shown on film. 3 out of 10 miracle on 34th street If you’re a fan of dormer windows, Suzanne’s dream house from the 1994 remake miracle on 34th street There is a holiday residence for you. Furthermore, the interior is much like a Christmas explosion. Red velvet sofa, mini tea chairs for the kids, plaid ottoman and elaborate tablecloth. Just…heaven. 4 out of 10 family stone Like the passive group living in it, a Greenwich, Connecticut home from a 2005 ensemble family stone An exercise in controlled chaos. The pristine white exterior, with a charming wraparound porch, gives way to an uncluttered but extremely warm eat-in kitchen and wood-paneled den. 5 out of 10 a christmas story from ralphie’s house a christmas story It’s a dream in yellow and green. The 1940s house represents one of the best examples of pre-war architecture, with large windows and a colonnade at the front. Inside, multiple landings and a staircase with honey-colored wood all give off vintage vibes. 6 out of 10 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Clark Griswold knows there’s no such thing as too much excitement at Christmas. While it’s a little gentler than that home alone The mansion, the Griswold House, is equally picturesque. There’s a pink-tiled bathroom, candle sconces and a 1980s-style staircase sitting room. But the real winner? Blue toilet de joie dining room wallpaper. 7 out of 10 home alone Every Christmas, the Internet collectively asks one question: What did Mr. McAllister do for a living? He Mansion and a trip to Paris for the whole family? In addition to being uniquely booby trap-able, home alone The home is the gold standard for Christmas interiors, with a grand lobby, a polished banister perfect for sliding down, and ruby-red statement wallpaper. 8 out of 10 bridget jones diary It served as the setting for an ugly sweater party, but was the home of the Jones family. bridget jones diary It is a grand example of a rural English estate. Inside, you’ll find a hilariously quirky family home furnished with regal decor, lots of simple furnishings, and one of those French figurine lamps that everyone’s grandmother had between 1990 and 2005. 9 out of 10 elf Buddy the Elf’s family lives in Central Park West. If we know anything about Christmas on film, it’s that prime New York real estate is inherently festive. Buddy has revamped the apartment by decorating the hall with popcorn tinsel, a giant tree, and paper snowflakes. 10 out of 10 During Christmas 1954 Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney musical During Christmas Takes place at the Columbia Inn, set in the pine forests of Vermont. The grand staircase and flower-decorated arches will make you yearn for a country trip this winter.

