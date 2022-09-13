Inside a city recaptured by Ukraine after months of Russian occupation

This was experienced by the CNN team when they went to verify what Ukraine says 2:39

Izium, Ukraine (CNN) — Burnt-out tanks and trucks bearing the Russian “Z” symbol lie by the side of the road, wrecked and red with rust. A collapsed bridge is covered in signs warning of the presence of landmines. Further on, the remains of a car lie next to a destroyed gas station and surrounded by the remains of the bombing.



These are the signs of Ukrainian victory and, for now, of Russian defeat.

When CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it on Saturday, the crew found a city that had just woken up to its new reality: that six months of occupation had ended.

Izium has been “liberated,” along with almost the entire Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. The city is a huge strategic loss for the Russian Army, which used it as a key base and resupply route for its forces in eastern Ukraine, and it shows the speed and scale of Ukraine’s lightning-fast counteroffensive in the northeast.

Combined with a parallel offensive in the south, Ukraine has recaptured a total of 6,000 square kilometers of land, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday. Russia said the withdrawal of its troops from the region was “tactical” to concentrate resources in the Donbas area.

In Izium, work continues to make the city center completely safe. The Ukrainians are trying to capture some Russian soldiers still in hiding and anyone who worked with them during the occupation. The city also remains in a complete information blackout, with no phone or data signal, a tactic used by the Russians throughout the occupied territories.

From what the CNN team saw, the local population is relieved to see that their city is back in Ukrainian hands.

Although the streets of Izium were mostly quiet, residents occasionally came out of their houses and waved at passing CNN vehicles or military trucks, and shook hands with Ukrainian soldiers they passed.

But at the same time, fear of the Russians continues to haunt the city. Most of the residents reached out by CNN were too scared to speak freely about what had transpired there in recent months.

A couple in their fifties agreed to talk, using only their first names.

The couple celebrates the Ukrainian victory over the city, Valeriy said, calling it “balm for the soul”.

“We asked God to free us without a fight and without blood. And so it happened,” he said.

The distant sound of shelling is a constant reminder that despite the impressive progress of this counteroffensive, the war is not yet won, and many parts of Ukraine remain within reach of Russia’s arsenal of heavy weapons.

But little by little, the Ukrainians are trying to return Izium and the other reconquered territories to some semblance of normalcy.

During CNN’s visit, a group of Ukrainian soldiers arrived in triumph in a smoking tank. With evident glee, they quickly hooked it to a Russian artillery vehicle that the retreating Russians left intact. The weapon is one of the most powerful in the Russian arsenal and will be reused for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

When asked if it had been a tough fight to retake the city, the tank driver who left with the howitzer replied: “Not really.”

The Ukrainians have reaped a great deal of weaponry from these battles in the northeast, as many Russian troops sacrificed their intact vehicles to escape with their lives.

Inside the abandoned Russian command center

One of the last clashes in the battle for Izium, according to the Ukrainian military, took place in an old school that was being used as a base for Russian troops. The Russians had surrounded the building with deep trenches, sandbags and armored vehicles.

The building was destroyed, with piles of red bricks and radiators tangled with broken windows and collapsed roof timbers. Next to the building is the shell of a red truck on its side, bearing the “Z” logo for Russian forces.

Up ahead is the building those troops were trying to protect: the Russian command center, hidden in an underground bunker under a disused factory.

Rows of school desks line the gloomy basement, with job titles plastered on white labels, including commanders of air defense, artillery, intelligence and state security, along with lesser titles like “watch officer.” Nearby, Ukrainian troops continue to find booby traps left to protect their lair, including a tripwire with a grenade.

Another gloomy concrete room opposite the command center was used as a bedroom, with old wooden doors set horizontally over piles of bricks or jerrycans to create makeshift beds. Apparently the retreating troops had left in a hurry, leaving clothes, toothpaste and papers strewn on the floor and beds.

A Ukrainian soldier showed CNN the green rotary phone that the troops had left behind. “Russian technology!” he taunted him, in English.

On the surface, the Russians also left piles of ammunition.

Along with the loss of weapons, and the humiliating retreat captured on multiple videos and shared on social media, a military official tells CNN that Ukraine has taken large numbers of Russian prisoners of war.

Ukrainian soldiers were victorious in spirit as they made their way through the city, waving from their newly acquired tanks and trucks, many with the telltale “Z” already covered in paint.

Who did we come to free here?

Valeriy, a resident of Izium, said the city’s residents were angry with the Russians for their behavior.

“Where there were no people, (the Russians) stole everything,” Valeriy said. “They lived like pigs. We go into a house, and pigs live better.”

Valeriy said the fighting in Izium started on March 4, when eight Grad rockets landed near his house, which was “terrifying” but fortunately did not hit them directly. Her neighbor’s house was destroyed by one of the rockets, but she survived without a scratch.

Valeriy recounted that Russian troops arriving in the city early in the war quickly realized that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for the invasion, to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, was a lie.

“A (Russian) artilleryman came and said: ‘Father, we have saved you from the Nazis,'” Valeriy said. “And I said, ‘Show me one.'”

Valeriy said he spoke to the young soldiers in Russian and tried to make them see that they were destroying the relationship that the Ukrainians and Russians once had, especially in this part of the country so close to the border.

“I told them that they had destroyed the house of a man, who was from the Kursk region (in Russia),” Valeriy said. “Everyone here has relatives in Belgorod (in Russia) and in other cities.”

Valeriy said that at one point, Russian reconnaissance forces approached him and asked, “Who did we come here to free?”

That confusion and sense of disillusionment among Russian ground troops was likely a major factor in their withdrawal from this region in the past week.

But the most dangerous thing for Putin is that his army’s command and control system has collapsed in Kharkiv province. High-ranking officers fled from his bunker, while his men abandoned their heavy weapons as they fled.

Ukrainian forces will try to keep them on the run and may hope that one day they will return to Moscow with the Kharkiv story and demand a reckoning from their leaders.