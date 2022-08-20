Inside Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s close friendship

ads

According to HuffPost, Adele and Jennifer Lawrence hit it off quickly after meeting during the 2013 Academy Awards. That year, Adele took the stage to perform her Academy Award-winning song, “Skyfall,” which she sang for the band. sound of «James Bond». Meanwhile, Lawrence won her first Academy Award for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” a dramatic love story starring Bradley Cooper, Julia Stiles and Chris Tucker.

Although the night was a momentous occasion for both stars, they still found time to strike up a friendship, for which the couple can thank Lawrence. In 2016, Time honored Adele as one of the 100 most influential people, prompting Lawrence to recount the events leading up to her first meeting. “I remember sneaking backstage while she was performing ‘Skyfall,’ trying to get a ball gown through a bunch of ropes and wires just to get a little closer,” the “Hunger Games” star wrote. “Look at it from another angle, as if to look behind the curtain of the Great Oz.”

He also described Adele as a “gift” and an “international treasure”. That said, it would be another couple of years before the new friends were photographed together at The Waverly Inn. Around that time, Lawrence supported Adele’s Radio City Music. Ballroom performance “Adele is the most universally accepted as the best…she’s never seen anything like it…she’s amazing,” he told Z100 (per People).