Inside Alexandra Daddario’s rigorous health regimen

ads

Alexandra Daddario is a devoted hot yoga practitioner, which makes for an intense workout. In a 2019 appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the actress said that the New York City studio where she attended classes was kept at a comfortable 105 degrees. Meghan Markle had chosen that particular studio to work up a sweat on while she was out on the town, prompting Daddario to joke, “She can sweat on me; I don’t care about her».

Daddario told Women’s Health that hot yoga was her favorite exercise until she started filming “Baywatch.” For months, she prepared for her role under the tutelage of personal trainer Patrick Murphy, who introduced her to strength training and high-intensity workouts that incorporated plyometrics and cardio machines. Daddario’s muscles never knew what to expect, as Murphy kept things interesting about her by having her regularly perform different exercises with a variety of equipment, including BOSU balls, dumbbells, and resistance bands. “For the first time in my life, I have real abs!” Daddario said of the results, according to Women’s Health.

But while hitting the gym transformed her body, hot yoga would remain Daddario’s first love. “It’s a great combination of good for your body but also good for your mind in how you approach yourself and the world around you,” he explained to StyleCaster. And according to the actor, it is even more effective when combined with an alternative therapy in a prickly way.