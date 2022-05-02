Inside Amber Heard’s friendship with Cara Delevingne as a friend claims they had an ‘affair’

ads

As the libel trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, other famous names with alleged involvement in the actors’ lives come to light.

From Depp’s friendship with Marilyn Manson to Amber Heard’s alleged affair with actor James Franco, many household names and shocking revelations have been made during the highly publicized trial.

One of the names that recently emerged is that of billionaire Elon Musk, who allegedly had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, which Musk had already denied two years ago.

Here’s a look at Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne’s friendship and rumors of their alleged affair.

Rumors of an alleged threesome between Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, and Elon Musk surfaced in 2020. While Musk has denied the rumours, Delevingne and Heard have not addressed the trio allegations.

While Heard and Musk confirmed that they previously dated for a year, the nature of Heard and Delevingne’s relationship has never been confirmed.

The actress couple became friends in 2014 and spent a lot of time partying together.

Then, in 2016, the Daily Mail reported that they seemed very close, with the pair’s bond reportedly driving Johnny Depp “crazy.”

Later that year, The Sun reported that the relationship between Heard and Delevingne was heating up and becoming romantic.

Whether they’ve had romantic connections in the past or not, Heard and Delevingne don’t appear to be in such a relationship right now.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were in a relationship for just over a year between 2016 and 2017. However, Musk, who has denied the trio rumors, has emphasized that he was never in a relationship with Delevingne.

Claims of a three-way relationship came from Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington (not the MMA fighter), who told Depp’s lawyers that the actress was having an affair with her. three bands with Delevingne and Musk while she was still with Depp between February 2015 and May 2016.

These claims came to light during a statement led by Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew. In the leaked video of Drew’s statement, he is asked, “Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne when she was still married to Johnny Depp?” To which Drew replied “Yes.”

She is also asked, “Did he ever tell you in word or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne, spent the night together?” with Drew once again. answering in the affirmative, before adding that he cannot the specific date of the alleged threesome.

The lawyer finally states, “So they were having a three-way affair, correct?” Drew is shown replying, “My understanding, yes.”

Of his connection to Delevingne, Musk told Page Six: “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm it.”

He added: “I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after she filed for divorce. I don’t think I was ever close to Amber during her marriage!”

