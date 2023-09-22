Last night, an eclectic and chic crowd flocked to Annabel’s to celebrate the annual fundraising gala, ‘Annabel for the Amazon’ led by Richard and Patricia Caring. Commemorating a month-long event and initiatives aimed at raising vital funds for The Caring Family Foundation (TCFF), the vibrant event saw the presence of leading environmentalists, renowned international guests and glamorous luminaries. wallis day And james corden Dressed in your finest attire. Uniting to shed light on the majesty and destruction of the Amazon rainforest, Andrew Garfield And Toheeb Jimoh (Of ted lasso fame) chatted while enjoying a swig of mezcal from The Lost Explorer.

As the night wore on, The Nightclub became the epicenter of the club’s celebrations, with a curated line-up of the summer’s most sought-after and trendsetting DJs: who made Who And Bedouin, The two took to the deck, dancing with members and guests until the early hours – if Douglas Booth And Sophie Simnett Whatever the reason for going out at one in the morning, it’s safe to say it was a huge success.

Richard and Patricia Caring

“When we think of deforestation in the Amazon, we usually think of trees, but I have seen firsthand that there is so much at stake for life inside,” The Caring Family Foundation & Co. said Patricia Caring, co-founder. Annabelle’s chair. “Indigenous communities living in the rainforest face daily challenges due to the destruction of the land they call home. TCCF works closely with traditional and indigenous communities to build sustainable futures so they can continue to protect the Amazon for us all. My hope is that this message spreads as far and wide as possible and inspires people to take action with us today.”