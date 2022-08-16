Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s plans for a 3-day wedding

The party continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have a second wedding ceremony a month after getting married in Las Vegas, We Weekly can confirm.

The couple plans to spend three days celebrating the milestone, starting Friday, August 19, and continuing through the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.

After a three-month commitment, We confirmed that Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16 and exchanged their vows the same day at a chapel.

At the time, a source exclusively told We that the couple wanted a “fun and laid back” way to ring in the next chapter of their lives. “They are both so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy that they don’t want to wait any longer,” the insider revealed.

The actress, for her part, took to social media to rave about the nuptials. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “At the end of the day, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one that has come to fruition (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another) a long, long time away.

Affleck and Lopez were first linked after meeting on the set of Lilies in 2001. They were first engaged from 2002 to 2004, before deciding to end their relationship.

The New York native later called the split her “first real heartbreak” in her book, True love. “I felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest,” she wrote in the 2014 novel. one that could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.”

The scammers star continued with Mark Anthonywho she was married to from 2004 to 2011. The exes share twins Emme and Max, now 14. Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garnier in 2005. After 10 years of marriage, the duo announced their decision to separate in 2015. They share children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

After nearly two decades, Lopez and Affleck reunited in May 2021 following her split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Marry me the actress later revealed that Argo director proposed a second time.

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed,” she wrote via her newsletter in April. “I was caught totally off guard and just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time.”

