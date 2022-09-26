Inside Cara Delevigne and Margot Robbie’s friendship

In 2017, when Cara Delevigne spoke out about sexual harassment by Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein, Margot Robbie was one of the first to show her support for the London native. In a statement from her on her Instagram account, Delevigne accused Weinstein of making sexual advances towards her when he was still starting out in Hollywood. She recalled how, in one instance, she received a phone call from the former producer “asking me if he had slept with any of the women I had been seen with in the media.” She also recounted a later incident in which Weinstein invited her to her hotel room during a project meeting. “I quickly refused,” she told Delevigne, however, she added, “At the time I felt very helpless and scared, but I didn’t want to act that way hoping I was wrong about the situation.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Robbie applauded her good friend for being brave and speaking her truth. “Cara is a dear friend of mine and I already knew that she was a fierce and brave woman. I proved it again today,” said Robbie. At the time, the “Wolf of Wall Street” star also shared her thoughts on the countless accusations made against Weinstein by her fellow actresses. “The fact that the conversation is so prevalent and so many women are coming forward so bravely, I think the culture has to change,” she said. “It can no longer be ignored.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s national helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).