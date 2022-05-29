Inside Diana Jenkins’ connection to Kim Kardashian

Sanela Diana Jenkins is the new housewife to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, and there’s a lot to know about the entrepreneur and philanthropist, including her surprising connection to The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Diana has come a long way since fleeing the Bosnian war in the early 1990s, with the RHOBH the reality star’s net worth at a staggering $300 million, which is head and shoulders above the rest of her real housewives co-stars.

Diana made him RHOBH season 12 debut on the May 18 episode of the show and immediately made an impression with her collection of Cartier rings, her grand mansion and the drama call Elton John Gala by Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna “classless.” The 49-year-old, who shares one-year-old daughter Eliyanah with fiancé Asher Monroe, also has two adult children – Innis, 22, and Eneyah, 19 – with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Of all the information Diana has revealed about herself, there’s one comment that particularly surprised viewers and fellow housewives: Diana and Kim Kardashian not only know each other, but have years of history together. There’s a lot to learn about Diana and Kim’s relationship and how their past is connected to the events currently unfolding on RHOBH season 12.

By AND! newDiana and Kim were first spotted publicly together in 2013 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar party – ironically, the same event that Sutton and Lisa are currently feuding. RHOBH season 12. Naturally, Diana also shares a close friendship with Elton John, as his successful company, Neuro Drinks, sponsors the annual event. In 2018, Kim thanked Diana on Instagram for leaving Elle Magazine shoot his house and wrote that Diana “[stocked] us with the best Neuro drinks all day!!!”

Six years ago, Kim was staying in Paris when she was woken up and robbed at gunpoint. The thieves got away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry, in a situation similar to Dorit Kemsley’s robbery last October. The crime made headlines for months as French police searched for the perpetrators. As fate would have it, Diana and Kim were hanging out together in Paris until Diana decided to leave early, narrowly avoiding conflict. “I left the day before because I kept saying, ‘I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe’” Diana explained to Lisa on RHOBH.

According AND! new, Diana owns several homes around the world, including one in Hidden Hills, California. Dual city and gated community, Hidden Hills is home to dozens of celebrities, including Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. Not only are Diana and Kim neighbors, but Diana also owns the Malibu, California home where keeping up with the Kardashians season 20 was filmed in 2020. Clearly Diana’s high status in Beverly Hills means she knows the other Hollywood elites well, and with Diana’s level of honesty already at a high, viewers will have to keep watching RHOBH to see what other famous celebrities the entrepreneur knows.

