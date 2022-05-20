Inside EastEnders, Kellie Bright’s love affair with a famous actor and the seven-year age gap

ads

EastEnders star Kellie Bright, known for her role as Linda Carter on the BBC soap opera, has been with the show since she arrived at Albert Square in 2013.

With her children and husband Mick, played by Danny Dyer, Linda set out to make the street her home and has been an iconic part of the woodwork ever since.

Kellie’s character became the landlady of the Queen Vic and has been involved in some of the show’s most heartbreaking storylines, including an ambulance accident, alcoholism, bulimia nervosa, and most recently, her divorce from Mick.

Away from her role as Linda, Kellie seems to take a more laid-back approach to life.

She married her long-term partner Paul Stocker in 2014 and the couple have three children together.

Read on to delve into the couple’s love life away from the drama of EastEnders.

The couple met when Paul was 24 and she was 31, but she has previously admitted she was worried about the age difference when it came to their family plans.

She said OK! Magazine: “Reality kicked in. I was 31 and wanted to have kids and Paul was 24 and didn’t want them at the time. I felt like it wasn’t fair to Paul, I was worried he would upset me.”

Kellie has played Linda since 2013 (Image: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Kellie also said that her stint on Strictly Come Dancing “helped” the couple, as it “did take the focus away from trying” to have a baby and “the fact that she was almost 40 years old.”

The star responded to those who criticized her for having her third child at 45, saying “if she were a man” then “no one would bat an eyelid.”

She said OK! that Paul is “in his mid-thirties,” so he’s “still running around with the kids,” which she says is “great” for them.

The sweet Kellie family have had trouble conceiving in the past (Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kellie gave birth to the couple’s third child in 2021 and underwent IVF treatment to conceive, as well as having three embryos frozen for future use.

The actress told The Mirror that she is “so tired”: “But it’s been amazing! I’m trying to savor every moment as these first few weeks are so precious and this is definitely the last.” [child].”

The 45-year-old also revealed the unconventional way she was transported around the hospital during childbirth.

She said, “They told me to kneel [on the wheelchair] and hold onto your back. He was kneeling in this wheelchair while my waters came out of me. I’m in the middle of labor and this poor girl has to carry me through the halls!”

Paul’s role in EastEnders Her husband appeared alongside her while Covid-19 restrictions were in place (Picture: BBC)

EastEnders fans were shocked to see Paul in EastEnders in 2021 in a scene where Linda is attacked by a bully.

She was caught in the middle of a robbery at the Queen Vic after two criminals barged in and demanded that she hand over the money.

Linda tried to call Mick, but was grabbed by one of the men, played by her real-life husband, Paul.

Due to covid-19 measures and social distancing rules, the cast of EastEnders had to stay two meters apart from each other, so Paul was able to make the scene look as realistic as possible by touching his wife during simulated robbery.

Acting career Paul has starred in some big name productions (Picture: ITV)

However, this is not Paul’s first acting job.

Stocker previously appeared in Doctors, Casualty, and alongside Hollywood celebrities Keira Knightley and James McAvoy in 2007’s Atonement.

He is also an experienced stage actor, having appeared in A Curious Case of the Dog in the Night Time and Six Degrees of Separation to name a few.

Kellie and Paul met while starring in a stage production together.

