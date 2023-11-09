Inside Gigi Hadid’s reaction to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance

gigi hadid thinking Taylor Swift moving very fast with boyfriend travis kelsAccording to a source.

An insider exclusively reveals in the latest issue, “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor is treating[her]. Not there.” us weeklyCurrently on stand.

While Swift, 33, has been attending Kelce’s games with her inner circle, Hadid, 28, is noticeably missing from the NFL outing. The source says Hadid’s absence is no coincidence — the model has no interest in supporting Kelsey, even though she “likes” Swift.

“She feels Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source says.

Kelce, 34, initially made the move in July when she discussed how her number came up at Swift’s Erasure Tour in Kansas City. “Well, I’m disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her show because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis told Brother. jason kelsey On his “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little disappointed I couldn’t give her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “She didn’t meet anyone – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally. But it was an incredible show. “Kansas City showed up.”

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September when they showed their support for the Kansas City Chiefs while they played the Chicago Bears. She has since appeared at several more Chiefs games and the pair were photographed several times while in New York City last month.

During an October game, Swift was seen cheering with her star-studded group of friends at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner And sabrina carpenter,

Following the chaos, Travis noted that he wanted to be more low-key about his romance with Swift.

“I know that I have attracted all this attention to myself. I’m the one who… did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how sad I was that I didn’t get the chance to meet Taylor. The real thing is this is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on his podcast in September. “She’s not into the media as much as I am, she does this show every week and has fun on other people’s shows during the NFL season.”

According to a second source, most of Swift’s friends think the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship. “They are really happy. They are not saying that they are in love yet. But it’s clear to her friends that they’re headed in that direction,” the insider shared last month. “Friends think they’re in love.”

The two have already discussed how to take their romance forward despite living apart. “He will visit her when she comes back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets time off, she will meet him,” the source said. “It’s going great because it’s easy and there’s nothing complicated about it.”

Watch the video above for more on Hadid’s thoughts on Swift’s new man and pick up the new issue us weeklyCurrently on stand.