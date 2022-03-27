Inside Hollywood’s Best Pre-Oscar Parties: Taylor Swift Dances the Night Away

ads

Taylor Swift “danced the night away” at CAA’s pre-Oscar party on Friday night, while Tiffany Haddish and Donald Glover had a freestyle rap battle and sang karaoke songs backed by a live band.

The electric agency’s party at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows was also attended by guests Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Bieber, Elon Musk, Sacha Baron Cohen, Al Pacino and Chris Pine.

Sources told Page Six that Swift attended with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as well as Andrew Garfield and Zoë Kravitz.

Haddish, sporting short blonde hair, a glamorous black dress and sparkling diamond necklace, wowed the crowd at the venue’s theater with a dramatic performance of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

Glover also sang songs before the two stars ended up in a freestyle rap battle.

Tiffany Haddish performed Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” at CAA’s pre-Oscar party. Getty Images for CAA

The “Atlanta” star, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, hit Haddish with the lines, “And I just don’t care/She’s on stage with blonde and white hair,” to which the witty comedian Haddish responded : “And I don’t! She doesn’t have shitty underwear!” according to a clip posted on social media.

Said a source: “Tiffany Haddish and Donald Glover packed the theater playing karaoke with a live band.”

Donald Glover arrived in style at CAA’s pre-Oscar party. D-STAR / BACKGROUND

We heard that JJ Abrams, Denis Villeneuve, “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung, Regé-Jean Page, Trevor Noah, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ron Howard, Gayle King, Savannah were also spotted at the CAA party. Guthrie, Sebastian Stan, Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and more.

Hailey Bieber and Zoey Deutch were among the guests at CAA’s starry party at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for CAA

Meanwhile, Hollywood agency WME opted for a smaller event this year: an intimate dinner with a few tables at Craig’s on Friday night for the agency’s nominees.

Sources said Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem and “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green each presided over a table in the back of the celebrity hangout.

Supporters included Warner Bros. studio head Toby Emmerich, James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, “Don’t Look Up” producer Kevin Messick, actress/producer Colleen Camp and WME partner Elyse Scherz. (who represents Gyllenhaal, Stewart and Bardem).

Spies said that each table had Polaroid cameras for guests to take fun photos.

WME previously said it was ditching its annual plans for a big Academy Awards blowout and announced it would donate $1 million to UNICEF to support families in Ukraine.

Saint Laurent and its creative director Anthony Vaccarello hosted the brand’s first Oscars pre-party this year for a high-fashion crowd with a private dinner at the Los Angeles home of screenwriter Mitch Glazer and “Charlie’s Angels” star Kelly. Lynch, spies said.

Guests included Zendaya, Pedro Almodovar, Troye Sivan, Andie MacDowell, Bill Murray, Dave Franco, Maude Apatow, and Amber Valletta. Then a larger Saint Laurent party opened up to more guests.

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber pose in Los Angeles. Getty Images for CAA

Other fashion brands hosting events ahead of the 2022 Oscars included Chanel and Giorgio Armani, who hosted a party Saturday night for Nicole Kidman at their flagship Beverly Hills boutique. Guests included Sophia Loren, Adrien Brody, Karolína Kurková, Miles Teller and others.

On Thursday night, entertainment executive Charles King’s media company Macro hosted his Oscars pre-party at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where celebrity DJ D-Nice played tunes. Guests included Kelly Rowland, “Jeen-Yuhs” co-directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Lena Waithe, “Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and director Ava DuVernay, plus Nia Long, Karrueche Tran and Essence Atkins.

Macro was behind last year’s Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah” as well as Michael B. Jordan’s 2019 film “Just Mercy.”

In other events leading up to the Oscars: Women In Film hosted its annual pre-party for attendees like Rita Moreno and Jane Campion. This year’s British nominees were feted at an afternoon tea hosted by the British Consul General of Los Angeles, Emily Cloke, in conjunction with BAFTA North America and the British Film Commission.

